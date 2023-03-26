Column: Diversity between the grape vines benefits us all

Naomi Galvin, the marketing, events and administration coordinator for Organic Winegrowers NZ, and Marlborough Forest & Bird committee member, joins those reflecting on environmental action for Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday.

Column: In 2000 I moved to Marlborough to study Viticulture & Wine Production at NMIT, and was shocked to witness the level of vineyard conversion taking place year after year.

Once rich in biodiversity with an abundance of diverse crops and orchards, the Wairau Valley had become a monoculture of grape vines. The viticulture industry had exploded, and many people benefited from the fruits of the Sauvignon Blanc success story (including myself, I’m the first to admit).

But monocultures upset the natural balance of soils and increase the risk of pest and disease outbreaks.

Fortunately for nature lovers, environmentalists, and certainly the wider Marlborough community, the story doesn’t end there. Wine companies have been working behind the scenes, in some cases for decades, to reintroduce native plants in their vineyards. This provides a habitat for insects and native birds while preserving Marlborough’s natural biodiversity.

Studies have shown the more diverse the animal, insect, and plant life is on food-producing land, the more productive it is. There’s also less need for fertilisers and pesticides.

Dog Point is a Biogro certified organic vineyard nestled within hillsides of olives, banks of Tasmanian blackwood, a pine nut grove, smatterings of oaks and more than 10,000 native trees, flax, grasses, and bushes. Extensive organic vegetable gardens with roving chickens and orchards with beehives take pride of place in the north-eastern corner of the property for all the staff to enjoy. Here, planting natives is about doing the right thing and creating a safe and healthy working environment for staff and their families.

Yealands is re-establishing the primary waterway that flows through the company’s 17-hectare Station Creek vineyard. So far, they have removed areas of vines, surveyed, and re-established the channel and planted 10,000 trees.

Wither Hills is restoring a 50-hectare Wetland at their Rarangi Vineyard. The project nurtures and works hand in hand with the environment, improving wellbeing and building pride in the Wither Hills team.

Long term supporters of Forest & Bird, Spy Valley are restoring ecosystems near one of their vineyards with over 1000 native trees. Pernod Ricard, Lawson’s Dry Hills and Clos Henri are among wine companies planting natives.

I am proud to have been involved with planting projects at Two Rivers’ Brookby Hill and Black Cottage vineyards, when I worked with these companies.

A lot of great work is going on where wineries are putting people and place over profit.

