End of an era for Fermoy Holstein Friesians

After 32 years of breeding stud Holstein Friesian cattle, Stewart Eden is calling it a day.

It’s the end of an era for the Fermoy Holstein Friesian stud.

After more than 32 years of breeding the black and white dairy cattle Stewart Eden, along with his wife Julia, have decided to sell their stud and move to a smaller farm at Riversdale.

More than 200 Holstein Friesian cows and heifers will be auctioned by PGG Wrightson at an ‘End of an Era’ dispersal sale to be held on their Balfour property on April 12.

‘’It’s going to be an emotional day,” Stewart said. ‘’The cows have been a big part of my life.”

Stewart has been a passionate breeder and stalwart of the Holstein Friesian breed for many years and has served as president of the Southland branch of the New Zealand Holstein Friesian Association.

He established his stud at Putaruru in South Waikato in 1990 with his late wife Rosemary, who was of Irish descent.

The stud was named Fermoy after the town with the same name.

Fermoy is situated on the River Blackwater in east County Cork in Ireland.

Diane Bishop/Stuff Stewart, left, the twins Ebony and Jake, both 14, and Julia Eden.

‘’We both enjoyed working with the cows and we took pride in them,’’ Stewart said.

Stewart said he liked the ‘’robustness’’ of the Holstein Friesian breed and their ability to produce lots of milk, which was both high in fat and protein.

‘’We just hope whoever buys our cows will appreciate them for what they are.’’

Stewart said he was not a fan of the lighter crossbred cows that most dairy farmers preferred to milk.

‘’Why milk 400 crossbred cows when 270 Friesians will do the job?

‘’Surely, milking less cows is better for the environment,’’ Stewart said.

Diane Bishop/Stuff The Fermoy Holstein Friesian stud will be sold at an on-farm auction on April 12.

The large Holstein Friesian cows have North American genetics in their background.

The herd currently produces about 580 kilograms of milk solids a cow.

Stewart said his cows were more important to him than simply making a living.

‘’If you’re working with them every day you’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing.’’

The Edens moved away from winter milking two years ago in preparation for the sale.

Now that the property has been sold, the Edens and their twins Ebony and Jake, 14, would soon move to a small farm at Riversdale.

However, they would keep a few of their favourite Friesian cows.

Stewart said he had been thinking about downsizing for a few years.

‘’I need to have a break – it’s time to recharge the batteries,’’ he said.

He said it had been difficult to take a step back as he had milked on his own most of the time.

The Edens will continue breeding cattle as Stewart recently started a small Hereford stud, which would help fill the void left by the Friesians.

Julia used to breed and showed Dexter cattle, but eight years ago she switched to South Devons, which were used as follow-up bulls in the dairy herd.

‘’I wanted something a bit different, and I didn’t want a popular breed,’’ Julia said.

It was particularly fitting that Julia chose South Devons as she hails from Devon in South-West England.

‘’South Devons are a pleasure to work with – the breed is known as the Gentle Giant.’’

Diane Bishop/Stuff Jake Eden with South Devon Bull Java Garth, named after American country singer Garth Brooks.

The Edens’ son Jake, 14, recently enjoyed success in the showring with rising two-year-old South Devon bull Java Garth, who is named after American country singer Garth Brooks.

Java Garth was named champion yearling bull, champion male and supreme champion All-Breeds at the Wanaka A&P Show held in March.

‘’He has superb growth rates and his temperament is outstanding,’’ Julia said.

Java Garth will also be offered for sale at their on-farm auction, along with several other South Devon bulls including eight-year-old Tonker.

Tonker still has plenty of life left in him and Julia hopes he will go to a new home.

‘’I’d rather sell him than put him on the truck – he’s a real worker.’’

The Edens’ South Devon-Friesian cross cattle were averaging 320kg carcass weight on the hooks at 15 months.

Julia said the South Devon breed was still relatively small in New Zealand with about 21 studs and she was keen to raise its profile.