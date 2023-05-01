Cows at the centre of wintering decisions

ADVERT: Caring for the land and his cows is dairy farmer Luke Templeton’s focus over winter.

“We always want healthy and happy animals,” Luke Templeton says. “We check our animals regularly, to make sure they are healthy and comfortable, while continuously caring for the environment.”

Templeton is a fifth-generation Southland farmer located near the small coastal town of Riverton. He takes great pride in his animals and is continuing the environmental work begun by his parents who were inspired by a desire to leave the land better than they found it.

He represents many New Zealand dairy farmers who are keeping up the momentum and wintering well with a focus on continuing to care for their cows well during wet winter conditions.

“It is never about if we get bad weather, it’s always about when, and considering how we look after our animals and our people no matter what the weather is like,” says Templeton. “We always hope for the best, but plan for the worst.”

Templeton focuses on keeping his farm in good condition, doing everything in his control to keep mud to a minimum. Part of this is planning for the winter months nearly a year in advance.

Supplied A Southland dairy farm prepared with winter feed.

“Throughout last year we looked at our paddocks to identify which were the driest and holding up well in rain, then planted them with winter crops like fodder beet, kale and swedes.”

This provides cows with nutritious feed while minimising mud in wet conditions. Other practices are then used to further provide comfortable lying surfaces for the cows.

Practices include back fencing (temporary fences to protect recently grazed pasture), portable troughs, providing additional feed such as hay and baleage (to preserve the pasture) and moving the break fence up to three times a day.

“We look to minimise the amount of walking and pacing, reducing the amount of mud, increasing the comfort for our cows, and limiting the impact on the environment.

“If the conditions get too wet, then we shift the break fence, which essentially provides the cows with a fresh feeding surface and a dry spot to lie down.”

No matter the conditions, Templeton’s focus is clear – animals and the environment come first.

Supplied Southland dairy farmer Luke Templeton.

DairyNZ wintering lead advisor Justin Kitto says farmers take a range of actions to keep cows comfortable over winter.

“Weather can be very cold and unpredictable, and dairy farmers know they need to care for stock right through to the end of winter.

“During bad weather, farmers use a range of tactics to care for cows, including shifting them to a drier, lower risk paddock, or using crops positioned in drier or more sheltered areas for grazing during bad weather. Some farmers even provide extra straw as an alternative.”

Farmers also focus on ensuring calves are born in the best conditions, moving cows off-crop two weeks before calving date.

“Many farmers put cows in mobs based on calving dates to help them better monitor and manage herds,” says Kitto.

“Daily checks then provide the opportunity to identify any issues and those getting ready to calve, so farmers can give them the best outcomes.”

