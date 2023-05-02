Why planting pine trees is not the answer for climate change

Andrew Stewart is a fourth generation sheep and beef farmer in the Rangitikei region and a regular Stuff columnist.

OPINION: One of the wonders of living in rural New Zealand is being surrounded by Mother Nature in all her glory. Sure, she can be a cow at times, as recently seen with Cyclone Gabrielle, but the stunning power and beauty that she demonstrates is awe-inspiring. On our family farm in the Rangitikei, we have witnessed her fury and learnt to live with her and not against her.

The most diverse form of nature on our farm is the humble tree. We have fenced off virgin areas of native bush that are home to stunning birds, small seedling and mature giants. We have allowed kanuka and manuka to grow particularly in steeper, erodable areas where livestock tend not to graze.

We have planted thousands of willows and poplar trees to provide shade and shelter whilst bonding the fragile soil structure underneath. And we have introduced pine trees, to three of the worst erodable areas of the farm to reduce soil erosion. We are surrounded by trees in many different shapes and sizes and they play a vital part in the way we farm.

READ MORE:

* Climate Commission warns of 'boom and bust' for forestry and emissions trading scheme

* What if we think about native forests as public infrastructure?

* Pinning blame for slash solely on forestry sector a modern-day witch-hunt



But not all trees are created equal, it seems. In the muddied debate about the impacts of climate change, trees, and in particular pine trees have been constantly offered up as a solution to save the planet.

For those that are unaware of the reasons behind this, it comes down to efficiency and growth rates. Compared with many other tree species, including natives, pine trees offer qualities that position them as a preferred option in many cases. They are fast-growing, establish a strong root system on erodable land, are able to be harvested and turned into various wood products and also suck a large amount of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Andrew Stewart/Supplied The most diverse form of nature on our farm is the humble tree.

The price of carbon has increased from a low of about $2 per unit ten years ago to a high earlier this year of about $90 per unit, and currently sits around the $60 per unit mark.

Like any market, the carbon market is subject to a number of different factors but as the price heads towards, and possibly past, the $100 per unit mark in New Zealand one thing becomes clear. All other forms of farming, and in particular sheep and beef, become less financially viable than simply planting land in pine trees and claiming the carbon credits.

The problem with this “solution” is that it does not actually change the behaviour of the worst polluters. It is little wonder then that so many investors have jumped on the carbon bandwagon in the hopes of making their fortunes. And many large companies with larger carbon emissions have seen this as a way of carrying on with business as usual, because quite simply they can. Instead of reducing fossil fuel consumption or implementing “greener” business practices, they have simply purchased tracts of Kiwi farmland and planted trees on them. In many cases, these are simply carbon forests, planted and forgotten about apart from claiming carbon on an annual basis to offset other business practices.

Andrew Stewart/Supplied We have planted thousands of willows and poplar trees to provide shade and shelter whilst bonding the fragile soil structure underneath.

But one cannot blame them for this behaviour. If legislation allows it, and the financial returns encourage it, of course this type of behaviour is going to happen. The tragedy is the farming industry, which has been the backbone of the Kiwi economy even through a global pandemic, is feeling the brunt of this behaviour. Who can begrudge a sheep and beef farmer selling their land when they are offered three times more than what their farm is worth for farming?

It is encouraging to hear Climate Change Commissioner Rod Carr finally acknowledging this week that pine trees are not the great, green hope that many have touted over the past decade. Now we need some brave politicians to stand up and demand legislative change to stop the runaway train of mass planting pines. Sure, they have their place, and on our farm they are a valuable crop and tool, but if I have learnt anything from Mother Nature it’s that no single tree is more important than another.

They all should be valued as highly as each other, in dollars and in sense.