Hawke’s Bay: Our biological clock is ticking

John Loughlin is an experienced leader in the agribusiness sector. He sits on the International Business Forum, the New Zealand China Council and the Food & Fibre Leaders Group.

OPINION: Post-Cyclone Gabrielle, Hawke’s Bay’s horticulture sector is at a fork in the road: one path leads to future growth and greater prosperity for the local economy, the other to shrinkage.

The path that the sector will ultimately find itself on will be determined by one factor: whether the Government is willing to listen to industry and local advice to act effectively within a narrow window of time.

Gabrielle struck at the worst possible time for most growers, just prior to harvest when growers had sunk all their input costs into the crop for the year. That puts them deep in the red for this season and looking down the barrel of up to a five- to seven-year planting and restoration period before their farms and orchards are back fully earning again.

Biological constraints are a critical factor in getting the funding right. As every grower in the industry knows: if you miss key dates, you risk losing a full year, and the longer you leave it the worse it becomes.

Commercial replanting isn’t quite as simple as popping down to the local plant barn to buy new trees. The cold reality is the businesses that support the sector through nursery and propagation services are not set up to support the immediate recovery from an event of this massive scale.

So far, the Government has pledged $75 million in total to support cyclone recovery. It’s a token improvement on the $50m originally announced. At current levels of pledged spending, Gabrielle-hit growers cannot meet the immediate costs required for critical responses and crop replanting.

If the path to election day continues to be paved with more drip-fed increases in pledged spending for the region, rather than effective and targeted intervention, we will miss the boat and hardworking Kiwis whose livelihoods depend on the sector will feel the pinch.

The sector’s ability to recover without targeted intervention is limited because of several factors.

First, while larger operators are in better positions to recover due to diversification between regions and a stronger balance sheet, medium and small growers – often family-owned business that have grown strongly by being market focused, highly productive and innovative – are likely to face the most enduring impacts.

1 NEWS Cyclone recovery will be paid for in other ways, including debt.

Second, a significant hurdle to recovery, irrespective of size or sophistication of operation, is that insurance does not cover orchard structures and plants.

Third, much of the immense scale of damage was due to failure of legacy infrastructure to protect the community, so investment spend needs to be appropriate for recovering to today’s gold standard of varieties and technology, rather than those of even ten years ago.

Thursday’s pre-budget announcement on cyclone recovery was well-intended but misses the mark by calculating the scale of loss based only on the current year’s losses and tagging upcoming Budget announcements to that much lower figure. We need to see the public sector factoring in the effect of the damage and destruction on future years’ crops, as well as the effect of impaired financial strength on horticulture businesses to grow annual crops again next year.

Estimates from the industry’s own investigations into the matter, to be released in full in coming weeks, show that the cyclone's economic impact in 2023 on the sector is estimated at $370m-plus for critical response, $550m-plus for replanting and reinstatement (like-for-like replacement) of damaged orchards, plus $500m in direct economic losses from loss of 2023 production.

These financial losses will largely sit with growers, given they have already incurred production costs. The sector will struggle to respond to these losses. It is estimated that the sector will be unable to recover unassisted due to land, plant, technology and other constraints, leading to a further $3.5 billion direct economic drag to 2030; regional impact will be higher due to the multiplier effect on grower and worker losses.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hawke’s Bay horticulture was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Apples floated in vast expanses of water, fields of corn flattened and strawberry rows were decimated.

Given those numbers, it’s a no-brainer for proper investment and planning to go into growing back a modernised, low-carbon horticulture industry that has been delivering for New Zealand, contributing around $1.2b in economic value and supporting nearly 7000 permanent jobs.

There is also a wider impact to New Zealand here: ineffective action right now could mean a decade of reduced export earnings at a time when New Zealand has a balance of payments problem.

While the bottom line is that the current levels of investment are insufficient for recovery, it’s also important that we are specific and measured about the way that this is disseminated so as to align timing, need, priority and modernity.

It’s imperative that the public sector is in lockstep with the industry and experts on the ground who have a deep understanding of the region and are in a position to advise on what is best.

The urgency for action in this case is ruled not by human factors or election cycles, but rather the horticulture sector’s biological clock. Time waits for no man. Not even a minister.