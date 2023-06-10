Tomatoes to be in short supply this winter

Stock up on your tomatoes this winter.

Tomatoes are set to be in short supply this winter.

Months of low light levels, coupled with last year's crop failures, were being blamed for the shortage.

Jerry Prendergast from MG Produce Group said autumn has started with a tight supply.

"Probably greater than the past year's gone by, really short," he said.

READ MORE:

* The Northland family whose food forest feeds - with 250 mostly edible plants - sustains them

* Vege growers' next challenge: Getting shoppers to buy

* Have New Zealanders lost access to our own food?

* How to eat more organic food during the cost of living crisis



"I think that we're not going to see any reprieve from this now through until September."

Prendergast said crop failures last year had made it difficult to get back into the planting cycle.

"It takes quite some time for those growers to get those planting programs back in place, and all of that has hit us early in the season, the winter season crop."

He said much of the supply was being imported, but the problem was that Australia was also facing crop shortages.