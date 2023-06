An engineering graduate has created a new solution to the billows of dust which kick up when you drive down a gravel road.

David Pethybridge is developing 'RoadVac' and it's exactly what it sounds like – a trailer unit which moves over the road and suctions up dust.

On Tuesday night he pitched the idea to the E Tipu IFAMA World Conference in Christchurch as one of 10 finalists in the Food, Fibre & Agritech Challenge.