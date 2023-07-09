Skill and speed see 28-old-year become first female Young Farmer of the Year

28-year-old Emma Poole has won the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

A Pirongia dairy farmer has made history as the 55th FMG Young Farmer of the Year as its first-ever female champion.

Emma Poole – the Waikato Bay of Plenty representative – will bring the trophy home after the awards ceremony in Timaru on Saturday night.

“We've finally knocked the grass ceiling off the roof,” the 28-year-old said.

“There's a long chain of women that have worked really hard to display the important role we play in agriculture.

“All those women have given me the confidence to stand up and give it a go. I'm just a product of what they've all achieved.”

Poole secured the win following three days of gruelling challenges against six other grand finalists.

“I'm totally overwhelmed, I really wasn't sure where I was going to sit.

“All the finalists have been so great throughout the competition and these last three days have been really tough so I wouldn't say I was feeling confident, but I knew I'd put in my best effort and that's all you can hope for at the end of the day.”

Contestants’ farming skills and general knowledge were put to the test with tasks that included repairing farm machinery, creating a hydroponic system and an intense race-style challenge with multiple tasks that saw points awarded for both skill and speed.

As Emma accepted the award, Tim Dangen, her brother, mentor and last season’s FMG Young Farmer of the Year was there to congratulate her.

More than 600 spectators poured into Winchester Showgrounds to watch the action unfold during Friday’s practical day.

Many were visibly on edge as contestants worked with quad bikes, power tools and tractors to show off their practical skills.

Points added up with every challenge, though the race continued to play out neck and neck right up until the final buzzer quiz on Saturday evening.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emma Poole during the farmlet category during the Young Farmer Of The Year Practical Day at Winchester Showgrounds.

In the end, Aorangi representative Peter O’Connor missed out on the title by a small margin, and Otago Southland Young Farmer Hugh Jackson finished up in third place.

Poole was no stranger to the contest, having qualified for the Grand Final in 2019. She was more determined than ever to take out the win this time around.

“The most challenging was definitely the Agri-Sports, I had a pretty frustrating start with the baler and the tractor and that comes down to stress, but it's no different to what we're doing every day.

“Farming is tough when stress comes on and you've got to find a way to adapt and carry on.”

Alongside the coveted title, iconic trophy and famous Cloak of Knowledge, Poole also claimed $90,000 in prizes.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said Poole impressed judges with her resilience, broad stroke of skills and knowledge and sheer determination.

“I’m thrilled for Emma – it’s the most prestigious farming award in the country and it’s incredible to see it go to someone who will be such a strong ambassador for not only the contest but for the entire food and fibre sector as a whole.”

Coppersmith said the talent demonstrated by contestants across the three-day final was proof that the future of the sector is in safe hands.