Dream come true for Herefore stud owner

Ask Phillip Jackson why he wants to breed cattle, Herefords in particular, and his eyes light up.

Owning a Hereford cattle stud has long been the dream of city-born Phillip, who along with partner Kirstine Lereculey own Bluff Herefords in Glenbrook, Auckland, and the recently-purchased Kokonga Herefords.

Kirstine was born and raised in Auckland, while Phillip was raised in Christchurch. Neither from farming families. They met through a mutual friend, who was Phillip’s flatmate. A move into the country saw him start to rear calves, and he hasn’t looked back.

Supplied Five-year-old Carter with Bluff Herefords’ sire bull Limehills Boss.

They had three Hereford heifers when they bought their first piece of land – two hectares in Pokeno. They worked their way up to 18 breeding cows, leased a farm, and then didn’t just buy some animals from Kokonga Herefords’ dispersal sale; they bought everything to do with the stud.

“It was a business decision,” Phillip says. “We ended up protecting the brand and its value by buying the database and all the information. They've given us 10 years of the most incredible record keeping; they have kept every single piece of data. It's just incredible that we can just literally pick it up and run with it. There's just nothing missing. Plus by taking ownership of these animals in February, we already had a sale booked eight months later. Immediate revenue. It made sense.”

The couple has another business, Topline Benches, that they describe as their day job.

Supplied This winter Bluff Herefords is carrying 350 beef animals – not in Bluff, but in Glenbrook, Auckland.

“We make stone bench tops for the top end of the market, a premium product, so we thought we’d go straight to the top with the Herefords as well,” Kirstine says.

It has always been Herefords for Phillip.

“I grew up in Canterbury when there was a lot of beef breeding before the change to dairy. I always just had this perception that a farmer has red and white cattle, and I've always loved the temperament and how good they are.

“It is hard to achieve your goals as quickly as you would like when you’re starting out. You have five, then eight, then two years in a row with only bull calves, so then you’re not growing again. We'd been watching Kokonga from day one. It was the one sale I went to every year. I wouldn't always purchase but I would always be there, seeing how it was developing and what they were doing and when the opportunity was there to buy it, it was pretty hard to not get excited.”

Supplied Bluff yearling bulls.

“The first sale we went to was Kokonga and the first bull we bought was from there as well. Our older cows are all bred from Kokonga bulls. It’s gone full circle for us,” Kirstine adds.

“It started as a little side hustle, I mean I'm a real estate agent by trade, but I stopped doing that to move into the bench top business when we bought Phillip's business partner out [of the bench top business] in May last year. In that same month, the 275ha farm that we now lease became available as part of a larger block farmed in three separate areas. So it was just like, ‘OK, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Let's just jump in.’ So we started trading cattle. And then only a few months later, the Kokonga herd became available and it turned into a very big year.

“Phillip has always said his dream was to have a Hereford stud … all of a sudden it was like, ‘hang on, you can have that at the snap of your fingers instead of having to work years and years breeding. Jump right in and you can have your dream tomorrow.’ So we did.”

This winter they’re carrying 350 Kokonga animals along with a small sheep flock and a trading herd of cattle, which Phillip describes as another steady income stream for the business.

Sire bulls now include Limehills Boss, which Kokonga bought a couple of years ago. Boss went straight from Kokonga to Viabull for semen retention and will be used via Artificial Insemination and on foot in Bluff Herefords’ breeding programme.

The couple, who have five-year-old son Carter, say they have massive family support, especially directly from Kirstine’s parents, Ann and Phil Sulusulu, and Phillip’s father, Christchurch businessman Robert Jackson, has been a great business mentor.

The Bluff Herefords bull sale is on the Glenbrook property on September 8. They will have 60 Kokonga bulls under the hammer.