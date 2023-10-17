Brighter days coming for farmers

The revised forecast farmgate milk price will be welcome news for dairy farmers but they will need to keep a tight rein on their budgets until it recovers further.

It is no secret that some agricultural sectors are having a tough time right now, but industry leaders are looking ahead and say there are signs of recovery.

The latest Federated Farmers’ survey of more than 1000 dairy, sheep, beef, and arable farmers found their confidence had hit a record low.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford says farmers have a lot on their plates right now which is causing uncertainty and stress. Federated Farmers have real concerns about farmer wellbeing and what this might mean for farming families, rural communities, and the wider New Zealand economy.

"Farmers are dealing with a lot at the moment with high interest rates, huge inflation, and a steep decline in both meat and milk prices they receive for their products," Langford said.

"We’re also facing an unprecedented level of regulatory change that is heaping on costs, undermining profitability, and creating huge uncertainty for farmers.

Farmers across all agricultural sectors are feeling the same pressures and uncertainty.

“The key ones at the moment is that farmers are caught in a pincer move with global market demand putting pressure on prices and revenue and there are high costs behind the farm gate, which is affecting farm profitability,” Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive, Sam McIvor says.

He also says inflationary pressures and ever-changing rules and regulations are putting the squeeze on them and along with the downturn in beef and sheep prices, things are tough.

“China has not bounced back as quickly as we would have hoped after COVID-19 and high stocks of sheep and beef on the Chinese market are putting pressure on prices in-market, which is not always favourable to New Zealand farmers.”

B+LNZ exports to 120 markets globally and there are positive signs pointing to opportunities and change.

Supplied The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ, Sam McIvor, says they are working hard to establish new markets for the products.

“One of the great things about this industry is our ability to diversify into markets and meet the demand in those markets.

“The red meat sector was pleased with the UK-NZ FTA which is very high quality and should lead to an increase in our beef exports there, which were none existent previously because of the UK’s prohibitive tariffs. The EU/NZ FTA was not as good, in particular because there was no commercially meaningful access to our beef.”

But history and New Zealand’s reputation for producing grass-fed, hormone-free, disease-free and antibiotics-free types of production is attractive to discerning buyers. In the long term, these attributes in NZ products and systems work in its favour as more and more consumers become discerning about the products they are consuming.

“We’re fortunate, however, we have a good history of working with these markets and the government and MFAT are working hard to open new markets for the industry. India is a work in progress and we are keen to sit down with the Government to talk about a strategy to get negotiation with them going. The big opportunity here is sheepmeat as India has a 25% tariff on this.

“We are also working to get into markets where the population are moving away from white meat towards the red meat market. On the international stage, we will have doubled our production by 2050 and, although there are alternative products, fundamentally, red meat will grow.”

Climate change is a hot topic amongst farmers at the moment and McIvor says B+LNZ believes the focus should be on establishing a robust on-farm measuring and reporting framework and there should be no price until the current methane targets have been reviewed, there are widespread technologies in place, and farmers are getting proper recognition of their sequestration.

“We are starting to see emerging changes in our carbon footprint. Emissions are low when compared internationally which is also positive for the industry.

“And, our farmers are the best in the world for low-carbon and emissions production. That’s been proven and, in my view, they are the best at adapting to changing markets and climatic changes that are affecting the industry. The sheep and beef industry is meeting the challenges of climate change and doing it sustainably.”

Going forward, B+LNZ will continue to drive productivity while remaining sustainable. Something he says they have managed to do very well so far.

“We will also continue to monitor consumer sentiment on the global market as well as nationally. There is already recognition of what the sector is doing and building on the trust and confidence of our consumers is important to us.

“Fundamentally, in terms of supply and demand for New Zealand sheep and beef, it is looking good for the long term but not looking so good in the short term,” McIvor says.

LOREN DOUGAN / STUFF Time and money spent on compliance doesn't mean better outcomes.

In the dairy sector, after the forecast payout for the 2023/24 season slumped well below break-even when demand dropped, things are also looking up with Fonterra’s revised forecast.

In August, the co-operative announced a 2023/24 season forecast of $6.25 - $7.75kg MS, with a midpoint of $7.00kg MS, to $6.00 - $7.50kg MS with a midpoint of $6.75kg MS as demand and GDT fell.

In October, they raised the forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to $6.50 - $8.00kg MS, with a new midpoint of $7.25kg MS. This will mean break-even or close to it for many farmers.

Fonterra chief executive, Miles Hurrell says the improved outlook reflects both supply and demand dynamics.

“Here in New Zealand we’re forecasting collections to be slightly below last season, while aggregate milk growth in key export countries is expected to be below average for FY24.

“On the demand side, we have seen increases in recent Global Dairy Trade events. While this has been encouraging, it is not yet clear whether the stronger demand from China will be sustained. For other key regions, customers remain relatively cautious in terms of their forward purchases.

DairyNZ chairperson, Jim van der Poel, says milk payout is one of the big concerns for farmers. The revised forecast will be welcome news but still below a lot of farmers' breakeven milk price.

He says low payouts cause extra stress and puts pressure on cashflow which adds to farmers' concerns.

“They often decide to cut right back on employing people and do more themselves which could lead to more stress.

“GDT has gone up and the revised payout is on the upside. That payout being revised up then hopefully, changes things for farmers who will then look at keeping themselves and their business whole, instead of laying off staff and mum and dad doing everything to keep the business afloat.

Van der Poel says wherever the payout lands, farmers will have to look hard at their business. There is plenty of help available for them.

“DairyNZ has a lot of support materials as well as examples of farmers who bounced back after downturns in the past and are happy to share their story and what they are doing now to get through.”