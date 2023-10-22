Last Saturday we had an election. But my Saturday began with a more mundane task

Last Saturday we had an election. I’ve always enjoyed election day. The process is simple but the consequences profound. The hoardings were down, the shouting was over, it was time for the judge’s verdict.

But my Saturday began with a more mundane task; getting Chocolate the diminutive calf from the paddock to the school. More important than an election was Ag-Day and Chocolate and her young handler had a big day ahead.

The grading of calves and their charges is serious business with well-defined categories; Leading, Rearing and Confirmation.

Handlers must bond with their animals and lead them effortlessly through a set course. Rearing is farming knowledge with application and, finally, conformation has something to do with how the animal looks to how the animal is meant to look. I didn’t pay much attention.

Up to this point, I’d paid little notice to the struggles of the long-suffering wife and our progeny in getting the sickly and anaemic creature ready for the big day.

When Chocolate arrived at the Grant Estate, five hectares of gorse, unattended scrubland and dilapidated fencing, she was merely ten days old and didn’t look like she had ten more.

To describe her as mangey would have been disrespectful to mange. I wasn’t sure how many magic beans we’d swapped for this barely mobile carcass but none of this mattered; the ten-year-old had decided that Chocolate was deserving of his affection and the weaker and more pathetic she was the greater was to prove his devotion.

Last month, invasive red deer were caught on video infringing on a sheep-and-beef farm in Gisborne.

This was a neighbourhood project. The neighbours to our left, Chris and Jo, had purchased three calves of their own and the four were being raised together. The neighbours to our right, Pauline and Jake, would sneak down when they thought no one was watching to make sure that the idiot townies that they rightly suspect us to be were taking proper care of these vulnerable creatures.

Chocolate was a Murray Grey. An Australian breed selected for a number of characteristics. Aesthetics not being one of them. Temperamentally, however, this calf was delightful. She was docile, curious, and mostly compliant.

Over the weeks between her arrival and the big day, I was vaguely aware that my wife and child had been rising early to feed all four calves, with Chocolate requiring hand-rearing on account of her diminutive physique resulting in an inability to get a fair crack at the trough.

All of which did build a bond and added to some trauma with the realisation that Chocolate’s life expectancy was considerably shorter than a parliamentary term. We’d had the conversation as to where steak comes from, but hugging an animal raised to be eaten generates deeply conflicting emotions in a child’s soul.

However, the fate of this quasi-pet is still to be settled but Ag-Day was approaching, and Mrs Grant had appointed herself as some sort of warden; rushing about getting sausages and marshalling folks to run food stalls.

I’m not civic minded, so I’ve no comprehension as to why anyone would submit themselves to such madness, but she did marry me so her judgement is suspect.

On the prescribed day she’d arranged to be on-site flogging bangers and egg rolls or some such, I didn’t even pretend to pay attention, but my task was to rustle Chocolate and the son onto the trailer and towards the school.

Such is the confidence that my wife has in her husband, she’d pressured the neighbours to the left, the aforementioned Jo and Chris, to drop by in the morning to ‘assist’.

While her choices in men are hopeless she is isn’t blind to their failings.

However, between me and the child we’d coaxed Chocolate onto the trailer with the inducement of warm milk and prodding. The neighbours, surprised at this mild display of competence, rushed back to get some apparel, so the lad could look like he was raised by farmers.

And we were off. Trundling through the dusty dirt roads towards Chocolate’s date with destiny. If only all her rides in trailers would prove as benign as this one.

Xavier, the young handler, didn’t win first place for the task of leading, on account of having to drag the calf some of the way. Still. Such was the level of competition he did secure second place. A similar result was achieved for rearing thanks to some understanding of the purpose of drenching.

On the issue of conformation, there was an upset. Incomprehensibly, Chocolate won first place. This was, well, unexpected.

Six weeks of care had reduced the scabies and mottled skin but she still looked so debilitated that a rendering plant might have hesitated. The competition looked clean, well nourished, and, well, edible.

No matter. The judge’s decision is final, and the duo achieved second place over-all. Whether this will be enough to secure Chocolate’s long-term future remains an unresolved delicate matter. So Chocolate waits, as do we all, for the final conclusion of the outcome of the judges verdict of October 14.

It a world possibly untethered from its moorings, we retain the ability to derive joy from those events that remain within our control and to cherish milestones, large or small, or our own lives.