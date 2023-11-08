'Is it woke to make money?' Why regenerative farming has been a game changer for 42 Below vodka founders

Geoff and Justine Ross are driven to succeed in regenerative farming, as they did in the vodka industry.

Starting an internationally renowned, multimillion dollar vodka brand couldn’t be further away from buying the Lake Hāwea Station to run a 6505-hectare sheep and beef farm.

Who would be brave enough to make such a massive career shift?

Geoff and Justine Ross, that’s who. Why? They’re passionate about regenerative farming, which uses sustainable methods to farm with the environment, not against it. It’s a weapon against climate change.

On the episode they discussed how their vodka brand, 42 Below, grew from an ambitious startup to a global success. It took passion, bravery, and marketing excellence, the same traits needed to switch to, and succeed in, the regenerative farming industry.

Justine said she was ok with some people’s perception that regenerative farming was “woke”.

“Is it woke to make money? Because, if it is, then yip, we’re woke. Is it woke to try stuff? Ok, we’re going to try stuff.”

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross at his carbon neutral Lake Hawea Station.

She explained the couple’s decision to sell 42 Below vodka to Bacardi for $138m and move their focus to farming with climate change in mind.

“There was this growing sense that our life of what I consider now to be excess, was not right for us. It was an uncomfortable shoe, and we were unsatisfied with it.”

Their goal was to “try and do something useful, certainly not selling vodka, which probably served very little purpose.”

They uprooted their two sons and shifted from Auckland to Lake Hāwea Station in Central Otago.

”We knew nothing about sheep and beef farming,” Justine said.

This didn’t stop them, and their reason for getting into farming was clear from the beginning, Geoff said.

“We’ve always had a sense of what’s required for the environment. And before we went there [Lake Hāwea Station], there was this growing conversation from some quarters that [asked], ‘is farming bad for the environment?’... We kind of wanted to disprove that for some reason.”

He said their regenerative farming approach attracted some scepticism at first, but has led to great results and profit.

“Two years ago, if you were to go into a rural pub in New Zealand and mention the word regen, you’d almost start a fight, and it would be viewed as this hippie crock of shit. The naysayers would say, ‘it costs you more and you produce less’.”

But in the Ross’ case, “it actually costs us less, and we produce more,” Geoff said.

Taking up farming had given the couple a “massive new appreciation” for how hard New Zealand farmers work and how many skills were needed to be successful.

“We totally underestimated the scale of what’s required and the work involved,” Geoff said.

