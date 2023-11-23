Helping to feed the nation

Celebrity TV host Matt Chisholm, Meat the Need co founder Wayne Langford, events manager Vikki Kircher, partnerships manager Sandra Alfeld and operations manager Sarah Gagliardi at last year's The Big Feed telethon.

With increases in the price of groceries and interest rates, the cost of living is hitting more Kiwi families than ever before.

According to Stats NZ, the cost of living for the average household increased by 7.2% between June 2022 and June 2023. ASB predicts a tough end of the year with high inflation and interest rates to keep the pressure on.

A Foodbank survey held earlier this year, showed more and more people were turning to charities for assistance with the majority citing the cost of living crises as the reason for them asking for help. Demand for foodbank assistance has risen 165% in the past three years.

Foodbanks rely on donations to keep the shelves stocked which is where Meat the Need is lending a hand.

Farmer led charity, Meat the Need is the brainchild of Motueka and Golden Bay farmers Siobhan O’Malley and Wayne Langford.

Since starting the charity in 2020, more than three million mince meals and 1.4 million milk meals have been donated to 110 foodbanks across the country. Last year, Meat the Need hosted the country’s first rural telethon, The Big Feed and raised 1.2 million meals for foodbanks. It’s back this year on December 14 hosted by Matt Chisholm, Dave Letele and Wayne Langford with even loftier goals and more hijinks planned. General manager Zellara Holden said the telethon aims to raise as many meals as possible for communities in need and hopes to bring rural and urban communities together across the country.

unknown/Stuff The food insecurity panel during the Big Feed hosted by Meat the Need co-founder Siobhan O'Malley.

“This year’s telethon is extremely important. In the long-term, our goal is for no one to go hungry,” Holden says.

“The cost of living is placing huge pressure on people, families and food banks throughout New Zealand and the demand for Meat the Need services has increased massively.

“To help us meet that demand, businesses and organisations, groups and individuals can get in behind The Big Feed by hosting their own fundraising event as part of the telethon.”

North Waikato farmer and Meat the Need champion, Colin Hickey is putting a call-out to action by hitting the road on what he calls a “Hickey Tour” to spread the message and collect donations along the way as he hitches from Te Kauwhata to Lincoln for The Big Feed.

“I became involved because it is a noble cause and the Hickey Tour is about making people aware of why it’s needed,” Hickey says.

“Kiwi farmers produce the best proteins in the world and this is a great opportunity for us to provide food to urban areas.”

Hickey will hitch a lift from trucking companies such as stock trucks, Fonterra, Miraka and others. Along the way, he will stop in and see farmers who support Meat the Need, foodbanks, community support groups, processors and agribusinesses to drum up support and donations.

“We need to make sure this country does not go hungry and there are plenty of opportunities to help. It doesn’t take much,” Hickey says.

“All we are asking is for farmers to donate, even one kilo of mince, and if they all do this, we will get closer to our goals.”

He hopes the Hickey Tour will inspire others to come up with novel ideas to raise awareness and donations.

unknown/Stuff South Island farmers Lyndon and Jade McNab became involved with Meat the Need in 2020 and since then, the family has donated around 6,000 mince meals to foodbanks across the country.

A South Otago farmer who has donated almost 6,000 mince meals to food banks across the country through Meat the Need says giving back is part of his DNA.

Lyndon and Jade McNab farm between Balclutha and Owaka, running just over 6,000 ewes and 700 beef cows across 3,200 hectares.

His involvement with Meat the Need started in 2020 and since then, the family has donated around 6,000 mince meals to food banks across the country.

McNab wants to encourage other farmers to get in behind the cause. He feels donating through Meat the Need is a relevant way to help by giving the actual products that they pour their love into from dawn to dusk.

“I like the idea of being able to help families that are struggling. I can’t imagine how horrible it must feel to have brought children into the world and then often find, through no fault of your own, that it’s a struggle to be able to provide something as rudimentary as sustenance, and it’s nice to be able to ease that burden a little bit.”

You can watch The Big Feed live on December 14 from 6am on Meat the Need social channels or website.

On the day, farmers can donate their livestock (sheep, beef or deer) or milk through www.meattheneed.org. Cash donations can also be made by texting FEED to 3494 to make a $3 donation, calling 0800 632 884 or through the website.