From Auckland to Central Otago for sustainable farming passion

Justine and Geoff Ross could have taken the easy road after making millions. They chose a much harder option.

In the words of Geoff and Justine Ross’s son, they “could be wine and cheesing” in Auckland if they wanted to.

The couple made millions from founding and then selling their business, 42 Below vodka, which was started in a Wellington flat in 1998.

But, rather than sit on their fortune, they decided to take a harder road. They moved with their two sons from Auckland to Central Otago to buy the Lake Hāwea Station and pursue their regenerative farming dreams. Regenerative farming uses sustainable methods to reduce carbon emissions.

In frank conversation, they explained that running a 6505-hectare sheep and beef farm was hard, but their sustainable farming methods were making their sons proud and helping the planet.

“Every parent, to have their child express pride in you, means everything. Our son says, ‘well, guys, you could be wine and cheesing right now’,” Justine said.

But, she said, “We’re not... we are passionate New Zealanders. We love our country with all our hearts, and we’ve taken the harder road to try and do something useful, certainly not selling vodka, which probably served very little purpose”.

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross at his carbon neutral Lake Hawea Station.

Moving away from Auckland was tough, but their two sons, Gabe and Finn, soon embraced it.

“They said to us the other day, ‘best move we ever made,’” said Geoff.

Both sons share their parents' passion for the environment and are part of Lake Hāwea Station team. Finn is a published climate scientist and founder of CarbonZ, and Gabe co-founded The Weekend Mish, which produces video content on hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

