Excellence award for rural Southland counsellor 'bittersweet'

Rural counsellor Kathryn Wright has been recognised for her work in health and wellbeing by the NZI Rural Women New Zealand Business Awards. (File photo)

A professional cake decorator turned counsellor, Kathryn Wright has taken out the Rural Health and Wellbeing Excellence category for the 2023 NZI Rural Women New Zealand Business Awards.

Wright, who owns a 900-acre deer farm with her husband just outside of Te Anau, started her journey towards helping others in her community when she realised the depth and breadth of the issues her neighbours were facing.

“You do naturally start seeking out information about rural mental health when you are positioned in the context of being on a farm, but also being surrounded by the people who are experiencing the issues.”

Wright said while she was grateful for the recognition for her work, which will be formalised at an event in Christchurch this week, it was “bittersweet” to accept the award while rural communities across Aotearoa continued to struggle.

John Bisset/Stuff There is a huge range of issues people are struggling with in rural communities, counsellor Kathryn Wright says. (File photo)

“It is bittersweet, but it also helps to know that it has always been there.

“It’s not because I feel that there has been an explosion of poor rural health, it’s that I feel that this has traditionally been a neglected area.”

Nine years ago she dropped the mixing bowl to study the kaupapa from the comfort of her home.

After years of study, she gained her masters in understanding the barriers for young rural men in seeking help for mental health issues, and was working towards her PhD examining the mental health of rural communities to help spur policy change – all whilst meeting clients via zoom, on the phone, in sheds, and in paddocks.

She had come to understand through her research and experience that the issues in her community were deeply rooted, but there was a lack of resources to combat the problem.

“Mental health is poor,” Wright said. “The suicide statistics is about 2.2 rural people to every one urban person.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Farmers visiting Fieldays said more needed to be done to improve rural mental health. (Video first published in June 2019)

Being overworked and clashing with bosses was the main point of concern for young men, Wright said.

Those over 35 were struggling with succession issues, particularly on intergenerational farms.

For their fathers, Wright said having no one to pass the farm to and being forced to sell was a key stressor.

Women faced similar issues, but for younger women, sexual discrimination was common, and mothers whose children had left the nest were struggling with isolation and a loss of purpose, Wright said.

“Everybody’s got different things they have to grapple with, no matter what they’re farming or where they’re farming.

“The more you’re in the game, the more variations of the same things come to you.

“It keeps evolving – the complexities of the problem – but at the root of it, it’s often the same issues.”

