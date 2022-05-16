Bee industry calls for reassessment of glyphosate

Fruits, veges and herbs you can plant to feed the bees AND your family.

Bee industry groups want the Environmental Protection Authority to rethink the use of glyphosate, because its misuse negatively affects bee populations and can endanger access to key markets.

Karin Kos, chief executive of Apiculture New Zealand, said the group was concerned that glyphosate, which was the single most important herbicide in New Zealand, had not been reassessed for use in 40 years.

“We have been calling for a review of a number of chemicals for a while,” Kos said.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has released a summary of more than 400 public participation submissions on a call for information on the use of glyphosate.

Of particular concern was that surfactants, added to glyphosate to help it spread through the air during spraying, caused the hair on bees’ bodies to mat and consequently caused death, Kos said.

“We accept glyphosate is an important herbicide for weed control, and we are not saying it has to be banned. Let’s review how it is used and what practical controls can be in place to support safe use,” Kos said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff The apiculture industry is estimated to contribute $5 billion to the New Zealand economy.

The apiculture industry was estimated to contribute over $5 billion a year to the economy. Besides honey products, there was an increasing demand for pollination services with the growth of the horticulture and arable seed sectors, Kos said.

Last year, glyphosate residues in honey exported to Japan created a problem, with all honey to Japan needing to be tested as a result.

“Even though there is no food safety concern it does affect consumer perception and the expectation for high-quality premium food. It is important to go out to farming organisations and councils to talk about safe use,” Kos said.

People needed to consider that bees were critical to the environment and pollination purposes and that spraying should be avoided near hives or during flowering. The farming industry should communicate with beekeepers, Kos said.

Supplied Karin Kos, chief executive of Apiculture New Zealand

Dr Chris Hill, hazardous substances and new organisms general manager at the EPA, said it was not clear how much glyphosate was used in New Zealand.

A report by New Zealand Institute for Economic Research had estimated that glyphosate sales represented 11% of total herbicide sales and 5.5% of all pesticide sales, Hill said.

In the EPA summary of contributions, beekeepers reported spraying less than 10 litres a year, Hill said.

The EPA had not decided if it would reassess glyphosate overall but made the public call for information to understand its use, Hill said.

The EPA would, however, review the available information on surfactants to determine if regulatory action was required, the summary of public contributions said.