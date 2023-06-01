Wintering well is a focus for dairy farmers

New Zealand dairy farmers' main focus is firmly on caring for animals all year round, while improving their land for future generations.

“We look after our cows, our environment and our people first, and then we find profitability flows from that,” says Hawke’s Bay dairy farmer Greg Mitchell.

Mitchell is no stranger to the work required to have a successful farm, recently winning the Hawke’s Bay Regional Supreme Ballance Farm Environment award. He was able to help transform a previously rundown property by putting the animals, the environment and his people at the core of his farming operation.

Mitchell is proactive on the environmental front, and this includes winter grazing. He says the key to this is being flexible and adapting to the conditions.

“We live in Patoka in Hawke’s Bay, which was made inaccessible by road after being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. That re-emphasised you can’t just write a plan before winter and call it job done, as you never know how your situation will change,” says Mitchell.

“Our feeding schedule for autumn and winter has been reassessed following the cyclone, and every week we will review our wintering plans, evaluating what is going well or needs to change.”

Supplied Hawke's Bay dairy farmers Greg and Gail Mitchell.

This involves ensuring they check the weather forecast, paddocks and cow conditions daily.

“Our team checks the cows every day to make sure they are in good condition and are eating well,” Mitchell says. “If the weather is worsening, then we shift stock off crops to sheltered paddocks, allowing cows to lie down and get comfortable.

“Throughout this, the team keeps each other in the loop so we all know the specifics of how to approach each paddock and the backup plan in bad weather.”

Like many New Zealand dairy farmers, Mitchell’s focus is firmly on caring for his animals all year round, while improving their land for future generations.

“We are always seeking continual improvement on our farm, in everything we do,” he says. “This includes planting thousands of native trees on-farm, with 10,000 trees planted annually for the past five years.”

Mitchell’s cows graze on fodder beet, grass, maize silage and oats over autumn and winter.

Supplied A dairy farm set up for winter.

DairyNZ wintering lead advisor Justin Kitto says many farmers are focused on ensuring the wellbeing of their animals, team and environment, especially over winter.

“Farmers have made significant improvements to their wintering preparedness and practices on-farm, including planning ahead for winter,” Kitto says.

“It’s great they are being recognised by councils and the Government for their improvements, as those positive comments help fuel their commitment to continue improving wintering practices.

“No matter where they farm, dairy farmers know to focus on the best outcomes for their animals, their land and their people.”

