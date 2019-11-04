'Highly careless' Morrinsville farmer fined $63,000

Unlawfully discharging farm effluent into the environment has resulted in a Morrinsville farmer and his company being convicted and fined $63,000.

The fine is the latest in long history before the courts for farmer Gurnam Singh, who in 2007 was convicted on four counts relating to the unlawful discharge of contaminants to land.

Another company, which Singh was a director of, was in 2014 convicted on three charges of permitting a discharge of dairy farm effluent to land.

The latest convictions and fines were imposed by Judge Melinda Dickie, at the Hamilton District Court, on B & B Singh Limited (BBSL), and Singh, its sole director.

Judge Dickie also issued an enforcement order requiring the farmer to install appropriate effluent infrastructure on the property.

READ MORE:

* Open Country Dairy fined a record $221,250 for discharging objectionable odour

* Otago farmer slapped with big fine after faulty irrigator polluted river

The prosecution was taken by Waikato Regional Council under the Resource Management Act, following inspections of the farm's effluent system in August and September last year.

The first inspection on August 17 found a pipe from the cowshed discharging effluent directly onto the ground.

Council officers also found the three effluent holding ponds were full, one of which was overflowing onto adjacent land. Both discharges resulted in ponding of effluent, posing a risk of contaminating groundwater. The officers directed the farmer to stop the discharges.

Singh said he was aware that the ponds were leaking and this was as a result of a "blowout" during the winter, causing a "slight leak". He had been waiting for the weather to improve and the paddocks to dry out so the ponds could be repaired. He said the discharge had been caused by "ducks wearing a track".

When asked about the broken pipe, he said the repair of the pipe should have been undertaken by those working on the farm.

When the council re-inspected the system on September 26 the same pond was found to still be overflowing.

Singh said he understood a contractor had been engaged to pump the ponds out, but this had been held up due to the conditions on the Farm and the contractor's unavailability. As to decision-making on the farm, Singh said that this rested with "his accountant, Bank, himself and the rest of the people that work there I suppose".

Previously, BBSL was before the courts and convicted on four counts relating to the unlawful discharge of contaminants to land in September and November 2007.

These discharges came from the same leaking pipe as the latest sentencing.

Council inspected the farm again in 2012 where it recommended it immediately contact an accredited effluent system designer to improve the farm's effluent system.

In 2013 a further inspection occurred. While no immediate breaches were detected, in a letter to BBSL the Council stated the "use of the effluent storage facility is not a long-term option."

The effluent system was again inspected in 2016 by the Council and no improvements had been made.

The Council asked BBSL to provide it with an effluent improvement plan by January 1, 2017. No response was received.

Another company Singh was a director of, B & V Singh Ltd was convicted in 2014 on three charges of permitting a discharge of dairy farm effluent to land. Singh remains a director of that company. It changed its name to Ark Farms Limited in 2017.

In reflecting on the farm's history and most recent failings, Judge Dickie described Singh's actions as "highly careless".

"It is unacceptable to be aware of the failings in a system and to not take steps to address those failings or mitigate them until they can be addressed. Since at least the end of 2012 (if not before, given the 2008 prosecution), BBSL and Mr Singh were aware of the fragility of the effluent disposal system."