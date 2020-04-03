Southland farmers urged to plan ahead or face a tough winter

Eastern Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge is concerned he won't be able to get his lambs killed at the meatworks ahead of winter.

Covid-19 safety measures introduced at meatworks plants is slowing down production and some farmers may be forced to hold onto their stock during the winter months, leading to potential animal welfare issues.

​Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt said there was already a backlog of stock that needed to be killed at meat plants and new safety measures implemented as a result of the pandemic were slowing production further.

With less feed on farms over the winter months, farmers aimed to get their stock into prime condition in Autumn and get them off to the works.

However, this may not be possible for some farmers given production at meatworks nationwide has been reduced by about 50 per cent for sheep and 30 per cent for beef as a result of new Covid-19 safety requirements.

New measures at the plants include physical distancing, personal hygiene, increased cleaning of processing areas and the use of personal protective equipment.

Hunt said Southland farmers needed to plan for the reality that stock would be on their farms for longer than expected.

"We are asking farmers to look at their feed situation and make some plans about how they will cope with more stock on their farms than intended."

A cross industry planning support service was being established to provide advice to farmers and the Rural Support Trust was providing support to any people struggling to cope.

"There definitely are some farmers starting to feel the pressure of this," she said.

"Worst case scenario would be farmers being left with a lot of stock on their farms over winter they hadn't planned for.

"If they don't plan ahead there's the potential for some huge animal welfare challenges."

Wyndham farmer Dean Rabbidge said he was one of many farmers with stock ready to be processed.

"We have got 2000 lambs that would normally be processed by now ... they were up to weight a fortnight ago."

He was starting to make plans for stock on both his dairy and sheep farms to stay over winter, including by buying extra feed and spreading nitrogen to boost pasture growth.

Southland farm consultant Alastair Gibson said carrying extra stock over the winter was a serious concern for farmers because many were down on baleage after a poor growing season and crop yields did not look great.

It could potentially become an animal welfare issue if farmers did not plan for the worst, he said.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Tim Ritchie said production at meat plants across the country would slow with the new Covid-19 safety measures in place.

The meat plants were focussed on staff safety while maximising production under the new guidelines.

Everyone was mindful of farmer wellbeing and potential animal welfare issues if stock were left on farms over winter, he said.

Alliance Group General manager of livestock and shareholder services, Danny Hailes, said its plants would look to increase capacity as it learnt how to safely optimise the new way of working under alert level four.

Alliance plants were operating day and night shifts in an effort to process farmers' livestock as soon as possible within safe working limits.

The company was asking its farmers to prepare, if possible, to hold stock for longer, until its capacity increased.

"We are also prioritising those farmers facing animal welfare issues on farm."

With reduced processing capacity there would be unavoidable delays to processing.

"We are asking for farmers' patience and understanding in what are challenging circumstances for all.

"We encourage our farmers to stay in close contact with their Alliance livestock representative."