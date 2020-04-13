Coronavirus: Waikato's 'Lettuce Man' offloads crop to wild deer during Covid-19 lockdown

The wild deer at the back of Ian Kerr's Waikato property have never had it better.

Thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, the four-legged mammals are dining out of Kerr's juicy lettuces he's no longer able to take to market.

"The wild venison used to raid my produce anyway, but now I just chuck the lettuces on the back of the ute and take it down to them," Kerr said.

"It's like a smorgasbord for them, you can see them skipping around enjoying it."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ian Kerr says he'll be able to give some of his lettuce crop to Kaivolution in Hamilton, to be made into food parcels.

Kerr is a long-time vegetable grower and known around the Waikato as the "Lettuce Man".

He helped set up farmers markets in Cambridge and Hamilton, and has been supplying produce to them for a long time now.

The family-run business also grows other vegetables like tomatoes and herbs like coriander and basil, "a whole range of stuff".

"It's all hydroponic and spray free, good healthy stuff."

The Kerr family also runs a group accommodation business, for schools and sports groups, at their Karapiro property about 30 minutes drive south of Hamilton.

They would normally receive a lot of business from events at nearby Lake Karapiro.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF He's throwing out some of his lettuce for wild deer to munch on, at the back of his property.

When the country went to alert level 4, both arms of the business shut down over night.

"We've got no income now. The bank asked for a cash flow report and I handed it into them, it was zero."

Kerr still has to harvest his lettuce, he estimates the current crop to be about 10,000.

The vegetables are grown in rotation, so every week part of the crop has to come out.

"The dilemma I have is do I replant? There is quite a bit of cost involved.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ian Kerr with his daughter, Aoife. The family business also grows herbs like coriander and basil for farmers markets in Hamilton and Cambridge.

"If I stop through winter, it could take 2.5 months to get going again and I don't know how long the lockdown is going to be."

Kerr said it came down to when the farmers markets would be able to "crank back up again".

It was hard to rewrite a business plan for the rest of the year.

"The advice I've got is that things might start up again around September and I think that could be about right."

Kerr used to supply excess produce to Kaivolution in Hamilton, which redistributes food to registered community groups and charities.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ian had in the past, offered an 'honesty box' fridge near his property, for people to buy his produce, usually used by locals in his community.

Earlier in the week he thought that supply chain had stopped because of the lockdown rules.

"You could give it away but that would be against the lockdown rules."

But on Wednesday, Kerr was excited to report he was able to offer some of his harvest-ready lettuce to Kaivolution.

Its manager, Jo Wrigley, said the lettuce and a range dairy products will go to the Western Community Centre in Hamilton, to be included in community food parcels that will be distributed from there.

"Many organisations such as churches, clubs and community groups that previously provided food in communities have been unable to continue in level 4," Wrigley said.

"We are working with Hamilton City Council, Community Waikato and Wise Group to co-ordinate a food network as an emergency response to Covid-19."

Kaivolution was supporting efforts to redistribute food from Cambridge, Huntly and Hamilton.

