Government to invest $11.4 million in agricultural technology

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford says the Government wants to grow a cluster of large agritech firms that can compete globally.

The Government says it will spend $11.4 million directly on developing the country’s agritech sector, includes the creation of a horticultural robotics academy.

The funding is part of the Agritech Industry Transformation Plan.

Additional investment into agritech would come from the $84m pot earmarked for the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, in support of the Government’s 10-year vision for the primary sector.

Ongoing support from a special taskforce and other existing Government programmes would also be provided.

Development Minister Phil Twyford said the money would be used to grow agritech to help increase exports and advance sustainable farming.

“We want to grow a cluster of large agritech firms that can take on the world, and build on New Zealand’s agricultural strength,” Twyford said.

The plan was developed in collaboration with the industry by a cross-agency taskforce, led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says investment in agritech is an important part of the Government's 10-year strategy for the primary sector.

Twyford said particular support would be given to commercialising new products and establishing a horticultural robotics academy.

Managing director of Iris Data Science, Grey Peyroux, said the announcement had come at a good time because the company planned to launch its facial recognition technology for animals by the end of the year.

The technology for sheep, cows and other livestock would enable farmers to track the movements of individual stock and provide information about its wellbeing, Peyroux said.

“We’re setting up cameras on farms and we can figure out if an animal is performing as it should, is it healthy.”

Iris Data Science co-founders Benoit Auvray and Greg Peyroux are behind the world's first sheep facial recognition software.

Iris was piloting the technology on 10 farms across the country.

“What I like about the plan is that they are looking at commercialising product, and that is where we are at,” Peyroux said.

It was hoped that by the end of the year the company would have enough data to prove the technology worked and it could start selling it to farms in New Zealand and Australia, he said.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor also launched a report from Agritech NZ on Tuesday that looked at opportunities for the sector in a post-Covid-19 economy.

It recommends that the Government and agriculture industry work together todevelop a trans-Tasman agritech strategy and encourage the takeup of agritech.

“New Zealand agritech companies are creating innovative technologies and solutions that support our farmers, growers, beekeepers and fishers to create more value, and achieve greater sustainability,” O’Connor said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces plan to boost primary sector by $44 billion.

Innovation and investment in agritech would be an important part of the Government’s 10-year strategy for the primary sector, he said.

Additional transformation plans for forestry and wood processing and advanced manufacturing were also in the pipeline.

Twyford said as a result of Covid-19, there was also a refreshed industry strategy to help grow highly productive and internationally competitive firms.