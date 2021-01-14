Fertilizer truck exhaust believed to blame for western Southland vegetation fire

Part of a vegetation block at Opio that was damaged by fire on Wednesday.

The hot exhaust system of a fertilizer truck is thought to be the cause of a vegetation fire in western Southland, fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca says.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Sinlair Rd, Opio, about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

The exhaust was under the truck and there were several ways it could have ignited the vegetation, including a spark from it, the exhaust coming into contact with dry grass or a piece of hot metal coming off it and into the grass, Milne-Maresca said

“It [the hot exhaust] was the only heat source in the area at the time.”

The fire started while the truck was working in the vegetation block, he said.

“As he [the driver] turned the truck around to come back down the hill, it [vegetation] was on fire.”

Milne-Maresca spent most of Thursday examining the fire-damaged 11 hectares and speaking to the truck driver, farm owner and witnesses.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand weather data station situated six kilometres from Opio, near Nightcaps, provided information on the weather in the area at the time.

All firefighters did a great job getting the fire under control and out, Milne-Maresca said. It took seven hours.

The work of the Nightcaps firefighters, who were the first to arrive at the fire, played a vital part in it not spreading, he said.

“They did a tremendous job ... they stopped a major fire from happening.”

Nightcaps chief fire officer Tony Philpott said it would have been “horrendous” if the fire had taken hold of a neighbouring forestry block of 10,000 hectares.

“It [the fire] got two metres into the forestry but the ground crews got in and stopped it.”

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets and six crews of firefighters from Nightcaps, Mossburn, Drummond, Blackmount and Hedgehope (two) fought the fire.