Dairy prices fall for sixth global auction following strong gains

Dairy prices fell for a sixth consecutive global auction following steep rises on the back of strong demand.

The global dairy trade price index dropped 3.6 per cent from the previous auction a fortnight ago. The index remains 22 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

Dairy prices have surged this year, largely as a result of demand from China where a wealthier population and increased focus on health and wellbeing since the Covid-19 pandemic is stoking demand for better nutrition. However prices have weakened over recent auctions as buyers begin to baulk at the higher cost.

“This result makes for the sixth consecutive decline in the GDT price index, with this result the largest fall,” said NZX dairy analyst Stuart Davison. “Bidding round information shows the lacklustre desire to pay the premium prices we have seen over the first six months of 2021.”

Davison noted New Zealand is heading into its peak milk production months as the bulk of the national herd begins to calve.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Westpac industry economist Paul Clark said the price fall also reflected strong milk production last season and noted conditions look favourable for a good start to the new season.

New Zealand milk production increased 7.6 per cent on a litres basis in May, compared to May last year, with milk production up 2.6 per cent over the full season covering the 12 months to the end of May.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, fell 3 per cent to US$3864 ($5397) a tonne. That’s 20 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

Davison said whole milk powder buying was dominated by North Asia, followed by South East Asia and Oceania. Both regions significantly increased their volumes compared to the previous auction, he said.

The average skim milk powder price fell 7 per cent to US$3126/t, and remains 16 per cent ahead of the same time last year.

Prices for skim milk powder were now at similar levels to January this year as supply catches up with demand following the Northern Hemisphere’s peak milk production, Davison said.

He noted more product was sold at this auction than the last, showing there is still demand in the market.

Cheddar prices fell 9.2 per cent to an average US$3949/t, reflecting increased volumes and resistance to higher prices, Davison said.

Butter slid 3.2 per cent to an average US$4458/t, and volumes sold increased sharply from the last auction, Davison said.