Dairy prices fall in global auction, led by decline in whole milk powder

Dairy prices have fallen for eight auctions in a row.

Dairy prices fell for an eighth consecutive global auction, as whole milk powder declined even after Fonterra reduced the amount on offer.

The global dairy trade price index dropped 1 per cent from the previous auction a fortnight ago. It is sitting 24 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, fell 3.8 per cent to an average US$3598 (NZ$5127) a tonne. The largest falls were in the September contract, down 6.6 per cent, and the December contract, down 6.3 per cent.

Fonterra expects to reduce the amount of whole milk powder it offers on the auction platform by 20,000 tonnes from this month to July next year, saying it has “extremely strong” contract demand for the product over the next six months and expectations for flat milk supply this season will limit its ability to increase production. It reduced the amount on offer at this auction by 3100 tonnes, and also offered less at the previous auction.

READ MORE:

* Dairy prices fall sharply at global auction, weighing on outlook for farmers

* Dairy prices fall for sixth global auction following strong gains

* Demand remains strong at first global auction in new dairy season



“The expectation that the second volume removal of whole milk powder would prop prices up didn’t eventuate, for the second auction in a row,” said NZX dairy analyst Stuart Davison.

Prices increased for all other commodities on the auction platform except lactose.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Skim milk powder gained 1.5 per cent to an average US$3020/t, which is 17 per cent higher than a year ago.

Fonterra is reducing the amount of skim milk powder it offers for auction by 6000 tonnes between this month and July next year, due to strong demand for the product outside of the platform. It reduced the amount offered at this event by 500 tonnes.

Butter prices rose 3.8 per cent, cheddar gained 0.7 per cent, and anhydrous milk fat increased 1.3 per cent. Lactose slid 3.1 per cent.

Fonterra has forecast a record opening milk price for farmers this season, underpinned by an improving global economy, and strong demand for dairy relative to supply.

Prices spiked higher earlier this year and the average price for whole milk powder on the auction platform remains 20 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

Fonterra announced an opening forecast for the 2021/22 season of between $7.25 per kilogram of milk solids to $8.75 per kgMS, with a mid-point of $8 per kgMS. Its previous highest ever opening price was $7 per kgMS.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny trimmed his forecast for this season to $7.75 per kgMS from $8 per kgMS following the auction.

Penny said autumn milk production had been higher than expected as farmers eked out as much production as they could to take advantage of higher prices.

The extra milk supply and concern around the Covid-19 Delta variant was weighing on prices, he said.

ASB economist Nat Keall said dairy auction prices were correcting faster than many anticipated.

Keall lowered his forecast following the previous auction a fortnight ago and kept it on hold at $7.90 per kgMS following the latest auction, although he noted there was a high level of uncertainty.

Still, even a result towards the bottom end of Fonterra’s range would be a strong season for farmers, he said.

RaboResearch dairy analyst Emma Higgins retained her forecast of $8 per kgMS but described it as “wobbly”.

Chinese buyers bought two thirds of the whole milk powder offered at the auction, but evidently wanted to pay lower prices, she said.

Higgins said higher import volumes combined with an uptick in domestic production meant Chinese inventories were likely to be either at or nearing a new historical high.

“While it is very difficult to obtain full clarity, we anticipate the growth of imports and production combined are outpacing domestic consumption growth, adding to overall stock levels,” she said.

Milk production in China was likely to continue to expand into 2022, she said.