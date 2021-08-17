Rural real estate boasting best returns in over a decade, fuelled by low interest rates, PGW says

Low interest rates and strong demand are fuelling the rural property market, which is delivering the best profits in over a decade, according to rural services firm PGG Wrightson.

“The real estate business has seen particularly strong demand across all sectors of the rural property market, which has also been fuelled by low interest rates,” PGG Wrightson chief executive Stephen Guerin said when announcing the firm’s annual result on Tuesday.

“This resulted in the real estate business experiencing its best returns in over a decade,” he said.

PGG Wrightson’s agency business, which includes commissions from its livestock, wool and real estate businesses, quadrupled net profit to $15.1 million in the year to June 30.

Agricultural commodity prices are generally buoyant and the benchmark interest rate has been at a record low for the past 17 months to stimulate the economy. PGG Wrightson was upbeat about the outlook.

“We also see early signs of a positive spring for rural sales, with higher than normal appraisals taking place along with earlier spring listings occurring, which we expect will turn into continuing solid demand for the first six months of FY22,” Guerin said.

“With strong commodity values in rural we anticipate a number of retirement and succession initiated listings coming to the market. The shortage of residential and lifestyle listings may continue with the current low interest rate environment a contributing factor.”

PGG Wrightson group profit almost tripled, jumping from $7.7m to $22.7m. Its retail and water unit, which includes retail sales and irrigation services, lifted profit 58 per cent to $15.6m.

Shares in PGG Wrightson were up 2.2 per cent to $3.75 in midday trading on the NZX.

The company will pay shareholders a final dividend of 16 cents on October 4, taking its dividend for the 2021 financial year to a record 28c.

In 2020, the company paid a 9c interim dividend, but decided against paying a final dividend after posting a net loss of $4.9m in the second half of the year after its operations were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It made a profit of $7.8m for the year.

PGG Wrightson received $4.09m in government wage subsidies, with $3.15m recognised in its 2020 accounts and $940,000 in 2021.

The Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme was set up by the Government last year to help keep people in jobs in the early days of the pandemic. Many companies who claimed the wage subsidy later repaid it after realising they fared better than expected in the crisis.

Guerin said the board had considered repaying the wage subsidy, but decided against it.

To access the first round of the wage subsidy, companies had to have experienced a 30 per cent revenue drop over a month between January and June compared with the same month in 2019, and that decline had to be related to Covid-19.

PGG Wrightson only claimed the subsidy for its livestock, real estate and wool businesses which were forced to close during the period, Guerin said.

The company retained all its employees on full pay, and didn’t pay shareholders a dividend for that period, he said.

“As a result, the board has settled where they settled,” he said.