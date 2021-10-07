Fonterra targets high-value nutrition market to increase future profits

Fonterra plans to spend more on product innovation and science to move its milk into higher value specialty nutrition products as it looks for ways to increase profit in an environment where milk volumes are no longer increasing.

The co-operative has had to rethink how it grows profits as the rapid expansion of dairy farming comes to an end, with the Climate Change Commission suggesting dairy cattle numbers could fall 13 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030 due to environmental constraints.

“We are anticipating that milk is going to remain flat or even slightly decline but we know that costs will always increase, so we really have to look to drive more value from every litre of milk,” says Fonterra’s Asia Pacific chief executive Judith Swales. “If we don’t then obviously we are going to come under pressure.”

Fonterra is drawing on the resources of its 94-year-old research centre in Palmerston North to delve into the nutritional and functional properties of milk with an eye to developing new products for its markets around the world.

The dairy giant plans to increase its investment in research and development by more than 50 per cent to $160 million a year by 2030, with $60m of that targeted at developing ‘active living’ products for advanced sports, active, healthy ageing and medical nutrition ingredients.

Supplied Fonterra is lifting its research and development spending as it targets the higher value adult nutrition market.

Fonterra plans to invest about $1 billion in its factories to make higher value products, and it may look to partner with others to blend and pack them.

Over the next year a dedicated team will look into nutrition science and highlight areas where the co-operative has a competitive advantage. It already supplies ingredients such as complex lipids for cognition, proteins for mobility, and probiotics for immunity and digestion.

The world’s population is getting older, which means there will be more people needing to maintain their mobility, strength and energy in the future. Some 500 million people were aged 70 or above in 2020, and that’s expected to swell to 700 million by 2030 and to 900 million by 2040.

Fonterra is looking to develop new products as it eyes the $500b global health and wellness market and is likely to focus initially on adult nutrition where it has existing brands such as Anlene. It may also develop new, insurgent brands and work with quick-service restaurants to offer new products.

Supplied Fonterra’s Asia Pacific chief executive Judith Swales says the co-operative has to drive more value from every litre of milk.

The co-operative notes the amount of money invested by consumers in looking after their health and wellness is increasing with more focus on living longer, healthier lives.

Swales sees big opportunities around the gut brain axis as understanding grows about the importance of nutrition to mental health.

“There is empirical evidence to say the gut and the brain are inextricably linked,” she says. “The healthier your gut is, the better you will be mentally and vice versa, so the better your health is, the better your gut is. We are really trying to work at both ends of the axis and we believe in milk we have great components that really add value.”

People are increasingly using devices such as Apple watches to monitor their health and this is expected to help drive demand for more personalised nutrition products, she says.

Fonterra expects the switch to higher value products will result in it sending less through its core ingredients channel, leading to higher margins and profitability.

However, Swales says the shift will take time.

“This is a long-term strategy,” she says. “This isn’t a quick hit, or a quick fix.”