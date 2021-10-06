Global Dairy Trade price index flat, snapping three consecutive gains

The average price for whole milk powder is 23 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

The Global Dairy Trade index was unchanged at the latest fortnightly auction overnight, snapping three consecutive gains.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, slipped 0.4 per cent to US$3749 (NZ$5381) a tonne. The average price is sitting 23 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

“There is still good demand for products, and buyers are willing to buy their needs at these price points, however it seems buyers are not much more willing than to secure the bare minimum of product,” said NZX dairy analyst Stuart Davison.

“Total volumes sold was on the lower end of the scale, meaning some offer volumes were left unrequired by buyers, taking some wind out of the strong demand sentiment for the time being.

“Whole milk powder is the perfect example of this, with a solid chunk of whole milk powder offer volumes left unwanted.”

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Fonterra has been reducing the amount of whole milk powder it offers on the auction platform, saying it has “extremely strong” contract demand and expectations for flat milk supply this season will limit its ability to increase production.

The co-operative expects global demand for dairy to increase by about 2 per cent per annum out to 2030 and says it may divert some product away from the auction platform in the future, as it focuses on higher value products.

Davison noted that buyers from South East Asia were the dominant purchasers on every product except butter at the latest auction, unseating buyers from North Asia who typically dominated.

“It is relieving to see prices supported, without the biggest global player in charge,” he said.

Fonterra has forecast a record opening milk price for farmers this season, underpinned by an improving global economy, and strong demand for dairy relative to supply.

It expects to pay farmers between $7.25 per kilogram of milk solids to $8.75 per kgMS, with a mid-point of $8 per kgMS.