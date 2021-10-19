Silver Fern Farms lifts minimum pay to attract and retain staff

Silver Fern Farms, the country's largest meat processor, has lifted its minimum pay rate by almost 10 per cent to help it recruit and retain staff.

The company on Tuesday announced it would lift the minimum hourly productive rate paid to existing and new employees at all Silver Fern Farm sites to $24 per hour, an increase of almost 10 per cent. The initiative is a collaboration with the NZ Meat Workers Union to address skills shortages in the sector.

The labour-intensive meat industry is short about 2000 workers, according to the Meat Industry Association which in August launched a ‘Meat your career’ campaign detailing the types of positions available at meat plants around the country from Kaitaia to Bluff. The industry directly employs more than 25,000 workers and generated $9.3 billion of exports last year.

Silver Fern Farms’ rate increase was an important step in addressing misconceptions of meat processing as a low-paid occupation, and in placing a higher value on starting level roles in the industry, said union national secretary Daryl Carran.

“Recruitment and staff retention have become issues of critical importance across the primary sector and competing industries with simpler systems of pay can appear on face value to be more attractive,” Carran said.

“The reality though is that great training and progression opportunities do exist in processing plants. Workers can grow their skills and in time earn higher amounts,” he said.

MEAT YOUR CAREER/YouTube MIA Meat Your Career - Aroha Huirama of Affco.

According to the Meat Industry Association, school-leavers with no qualifications can expect to earn between $40,000 to $50,000 a year in the sector, while skilled employees like butchers earn close to $70,000. That’s not including overtime which is common due to the seasonal nature of the industry.

A school-leaver can progress to a team leadership role within four to five years when they are still only in their early 20s. A leading hand, supervising a small team, can earn between $67,000 and $80,000, which is comparable to a primary school teacher or registered nurse.

Silver Fern Farms general manager operations Mark Leslie said the company is working on other initiatives to make it a more attractive workplace.

“In addition to this base wage increase, we’ve also started rolling out other staff initiatives such as transport options, financial advice, regular staff meat sales, and scholarships for students who are dependents of employees,” he said.

It has extended a ‘muster your mates’ programme which rewards staff who successfully recruit new employees, so that livestock suppliers and salaried staff are also eligible for rewards.

It also started a frontline leadership training programme to help staff learn as well as earn, he said.

Despite investment in automation and technology, many processing tasks in the industry need to be done by a person and cannot easily be automated.