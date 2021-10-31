Business blooming for Southland tulips with $1.6m Dutch investment

Klaas Smag of Horizon Flowers checks a field of red tulips on the Dacre-Lornville Highway, before the bulbs are harvested for export in 2017. [File photo]

A $1.6 million investment by way of the Netherlands signals growth for a Southland tulip business.

Horizon Flowers NZ plants and processes tulip bulbs for export, from Mabel Bush.

The business’ ultimate holding company is Dutch, and the Overseas Investment Office signed-off on the deal in September.

For the $1.6m investment, Horizon Flowers NZ have acquired a freehold interest in 41.5 hectares, adjoining its current bulb processing facility, information from the investment office shows.

The investment is likely to result in jobs for planting and harvesting the bulbs. The money could also increase exports to North America and Europe, as well as enhancing the viability of its processing facility by securing the land to supply the bulbs, its says in the decision.

The office consented to the deal because the likely benefit was considered substantial and identifiable.

The land is currently used for silage, and Horizon Flowers NZ intends to grow tulip bulbs on a rotational basis, with the remainder used to grow supplementary feed or other crops as part of a crop rotation plan, its says in the decision.

Horizon Flowers New Zealand Limited manager Roy Smak said he and his team were feeling positive about the news.

Horizon Flowers was started in 1944, and in 2019 the company expanded with the purchase of a 162 ha dairy farm at Mabel Bush.