Dairy prices post 'impressive' gain at overnight auction

Dairy prices posted an “impressive” gain at the global auction overnight as buyers pushed prices higher to secure product.

The global dairy trade price index increased 4.3 per cent to an eight-month high at the fortnightly auction. The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, lifted 2.7 per cent to US$3921 (NZ$5408) a tonne, prompting speculation it will push through US$4000/t.

Fonterra last week increased its forecast milk payment for farmers to record levels for this season as demand for dairy holds up while supply tightens. At the latest auction, demand was solid from the dominant North Asian buyers, but analysts said the real driver came from the other regions.

“Each region, with the exception of North America, had their elbows out at this auction, buying more than previous events, and willing to push prices higher to secure product,” said NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison. “This is another good signal of the level of demand in the market, and the willingness of buyers to secure product.”

READ MORE:

* Fonterra could pay farmers a record milk price this season, Westpac says

* Dairy prices rise at global auction; demand is 'hot', analyst says

* Dairy prices jump 4% at auction, the biggest gain in six months



Dairy prices have lifted at five of the last six auctions. Davison said the latest price gains were “impressive” and further increases may be ahead.

“Last auction saw prices break out of recent ranges, but the current result shows prices searching for a far higher price range,” he said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

That bodes well for New Zealand’s biggest export commodity and the money that is likely to flow through the economy.

“If these sort of prices hold then it is expected to really bump up the agricultural economy of New Zealand and just keep things ticking along,” Davison said.

He noted farmers’ costs were increasing and a higher milk price would help them repay debt and keep their businesses resilient.

Fonterra has forecast a farmgate milk price range for the 2021/22 season of between $7.90 and $8.90 per kilogram of milk solids.The $8.40 per kgMS midpoint, which farmers are paid off, would match the previous record set in the 2013/14 season and see almost $13 billion flow into the regions.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fonterra’s forecast milk payment to farmers would see almost $13 billion flow into regional New Zealand.

“This morning’s GDT dairy auction was another cracker, and will bolster expectations of a record Fonterra milk price this season,” ASB said in a note.

The result meant ASB’s $8.75 per kgMS milk price forecast for the current season was “right on track”, the bank said.

“Demand is robust. Even with a gradual ramping up in production, we expect the global dairy demand and supply balance over the remainder of the season will remain favourable for producers,” said ASB economist Nat Keall. “The stage is set for record dairy sector revenue this season.”

Despite shipping capacity pressures roiling global markets, dairy export volumes were proving resilient and any loss in export volumes would be more than offset by the current strong prices, he said.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the strong auction result introduced some upside risk to his forecast for $8.50 per kgMS.

Still, he said Fonterra was probably getting to the upper limit of what it could pay, as a higher milk price impacted margins in its consumer businesses.

“From here, we expect that ongoing weakness in global dairy production will continue to underpin global dairy prices,” Penny said.

New Zealand dairy production over September was down 4 per cent on last year and anecdotes suggested weak production had continued through October, while dairy production in other key exporting regions was similarly soft, he said.

Prices gained for all products offered at the latest auction, except for butter milk powder which slipped 3.8 per cent.

Skim milk powder jumped 6.6 per cent to a five-year high of US$3627/t, narrowing the price gap between it and whole milk powder.

“There was some trepidation that this price movement may not happen, as buyers start to get price sensitive at these levels,” said NZX’s Davison. “That thought pattern has been shattered. Buyers are willing to chase down skim milk powder at all costs, well aware of tighter global availability.

“Proteins remain in hot demand, and this is the perfect example,” he said.

Cheddar prices surged 14 per cent to a five-year high of US$5058/t, butter rose 4.7 per cent to US$5350/t, anhydrous milk fat gained 4.2 per cent to US$6384/t and lactose edged up 1.6 per cent to US$1272/t.

“Skim milk powder and cheddar are leading the charge and will most likely slightly regulate at the next auction, but this does show the market’s expectations for dairy for the short term, with flat prices across contract periods,” Davison said.

The auction result was likely to push up NZX’s milk price forecast, on the back of higher whole milk powder prices and trading in the futures market. It was currently at $8.49 per kgMS.

Davison said while dairy commodity prices were high, he remained cautious about the outlook for China’s economy which impacted demand.