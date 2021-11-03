Record commodity prices help farmers absorb higher costs

Farmers are facing higher costs as the Covid-19 pandemic puts pressure on the availability and price of farm equipment and goods, but record prices for their products is cushioning the impact.

“We are seeing continued pressure in the supply chain which is driving up some input costs on farm,” said Tanya Houghton, chief executive of Farmlands, the country’s largest farmer-owned rural supplier.

“Thankfully they are coming through at a time when our farmers and growers are also seeing a lift in what they are earning. So at least at a time when we have got increasing inputs, we have also got increasing revenues on farm.”

The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, pushing up prices and limiting the availability of many products. Farmlands has been able to absorb some higher costs but not all, and has been passing those on to its farmer customers.

Still, strong demand for New Zealand’s key agricultural commodities has seen many hit record high prices this season, helping farmers handle the higher costs.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Farmers like Ben Ensor are on the frontline of New Zealand's economic recovery.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said in a recent note that farmgate lamb prices have set fresh records and are expected to push higher as Covid-19 restrictions loosen in key overseas markets, allowing more eating out and boosting their economies.

Beef prices have also hit new record highs as an outbreak of African Swine Fever dents pork production in China, underpinning demand, while supply is constrained by an outbreak of mad cow disease in Brazil, high grain prices in the US, and rebuilding of cattle stocks in Australia following drought, he said.

Meanwhile, dairy prices are also on a tear, with dairy giant Fonterra recently increasing its forecast milk payment for farmers to record levels for this season as demand for dairy holds up while supply tightens.

Supplied Farmlands chief executive Tanya Houghton says thankfully higher costs are coming through at a time when farmers and growers are also seeing a lift in what they are earning.

Farmlands posted a net profit of $5.7 million in the year to June 30, up from $4.7m the year earlier as its revenue held at $1.1 billion and it reduced costs following a previous $90m three-year investment to replace and upgrade its legacy technology.

Houghton said she was feeling “very confident” about the year ahead as the co-operative looked to benefit further from the technology investment, although she remained cautious about the impact of Covid-19.

The co-operative’s 75,000 shareholders received $94.2m in rebates, discounts and loyalty reward redemptions over the past year, up from $91.1m the previous year.

However chairman Rob Hewett said Covid-19 would continue to disrupt the business for the foreseeable future and the board had decided not to distribute a bonus rebate to protect against unforeseen downturns in business.