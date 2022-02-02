Dairy prices hit 8-year high at auction; milk payments to farmers could lift

Global prices for dairy products hit an eight-year high at auction, and futures market pricing suggests they could go higher yet.

Dairy prices jumped at the global auction overnight to touch a fresh eight-year high, prompting speculation that forecast milk payments to farmers could hit new records.

The Global Dairy Trade price index rose 4.1 per cent to 1455, its highest level since February 2014. That followed a 4.6 per cent gain at the previous fortnightly auction.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, gained 5.8 per cent to US$4324 (NZ$6394) a tonne, and is sitting 25 per cent higher than at the same time last year. Whole milk powder gained 5.6 per cent at the previous auction.

Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, last month lifted its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season to a record level as tight milk supply in New Zealand and overseas underpins demand. The latest strong auction result has prompted some to speculate that milk payments could move higher still.

NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison said it was another “incredible” auction result, with prices lifting for all commodities on offer.

“Buyers recognise that global milk supply will continue to be constrained in the short term, while consumers continue to demand dairy.

“There is little doubt that a second 4 per cent plus auction result will push New Zealand farmgate milk price forecasts higher” and help buoy expectations for next season’s forecasts, he said.

“When looking at the futures forward curves of each dairy commodity, it would seem there are another few auctions of price gains yet to come, with some lofty expectations from the market yet,” he said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Economists have noted that when dairy prices reach such high levels, they become unaffordable for consumers in some poorer nations.

Davison said buyers from North Asia bought the vast majority of whole milk powder at the latest auction, and South East Asian buyers increased their share, however African and Middle Eastern buyers were far less active.

“Buyers from regions outside of Asia were not as active as in the last handful of auctions, potentially being outbid by aggressive Asian buyers in a tight market,” he said.

“North Asian buyers dominating GDT auctions again is a great sign, highlighting that there is no sign of their demand easing in the short term,” he said. “North Asian buyers are more than willing to chase prices higher, to secure the product they need.

“The Asian market as a whole, both South East Asia and North Asia, remains the dairy market power house currently, and this auction confirms that both regions have demands that still need filling, even at current prices.”

However Davison said he is concerned to see low volumes purchased from Africa, which could show the market has hit a point of price sensitivity for the region, and other regions could also start to feel a similar pinch.

“African buyers are most likely unwilling to compete as prices rip higher,” he said.

Fonterra last week lifted its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season to a record level of between $8.90 and $9.50 per kilogram of milk solids, which it expects will contribute $13.8 billion to the economy.

The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, increased to $9.20 per kgMS, which would be the highest level since Fonterra was formed in 2001. The co-operative paid farmers $7.54 per kgMS last season, and its previous record was $8.40 per kgMS in the 2013/14 season.

As the country’s biggest processor, Fonterra’s payment sets the benchmark for its competitors. However economists have warned that farmers are also facing higher costs, which is taking some shine off the forecast for a record payment.

Higher milk prices can also squeeze profit margins for milk processors like Fonterra unless they can sell their products at higher prices as well.