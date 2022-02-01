Dairy product prices at 'exceptionally high levels' may be out of reach of some consumers, ANZ says

Dairy prices are now at such exceptionally high levels that they will be priced out of reach of some consumers.

ANZ has raised its forecast for Fonterra's farmgate milk price to farmers for this season and next, but says that prices are now at such exceptionally high levels that they will be priced out of reach of some consumers.

The bank’s agricultural economist Susan Kilsby on Tuesday raised her forecast for this season by 50 cents to $9.30 per kilogram of milk solids, and for next season by 40 cents to $8.40 per kgMS.

Global dairy prices have hit an eight-year-high at auction as tight milk supply underpins demand, prompting Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, to lift its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season to a record level of between $8.90 and $9.50 per kgMS.

“Farmgate milk prices have benefited from both the sharp lift in global dairy commodity prices and the softer New Zealand dollar,” Kilsby said. “Dairy prices lifted much faster than anticipated in January as the impact of tight global supplies for milk started to have a material impact.”

New Zealand’s milk supply is tracking 3.2 per cent lower for the season to December, with production for the month of December down 5.5 per cent on the same month last season, she said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Dry conditions throughout January mean milk supplies are likely to be curtailed for much of the remainder of the season through to the end of May, she said.

“Buyers are now well aware that there will not be a lot of additional product available from New Zealand during the latter part of the milk production season,” she said.

Kilsby said she is cautious about the outlook for next season as dairy prices tend to correct quite quickly when prices reach high levels.

She noted that the futures market is pricing in much stronger dairy commodity prices for next season of $9.35 per kgMS, nearly $1 above her forecast.

Kilsby said she expected to see some decrease in demand for dairy products as prices pushed higher.

“Prices are now at such exceptionally high levels that they will be priced out of reach of consumers in some of the poorer nations,” she said.

“Typically, demand from North Africa/Middle East, and parts of South East Asia tends to ease when prices are this strong. Demand from China tends to be less price sensitive, but any reduction in demand from this massive importer of dairy products would have a meaningful impact on the dairy markets,” she said.

Global milk supplies will lift when the Northern Hemisphere production hits its seasonal peak in about April or May, she said. While supply is unlikely to surge more than normal, strong prices may result in more milk being produced, particulalry in the United States, she said.

The fortnightly global dairy auction will be held overnight and Westpac is expecting the price of whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, to jump around 5 per cent. That follows a 5.6 per cent gain at the last auction.

That’s behind the 7 per cent gain predicted by the futures market, as some buyers may be out of action for Chinese New Year, Westpac said.

Kilsby noted that while the outlook for the farmgate milk price remained “very robust” in the near term, on-farm costs had also risen rapidly due to rising compliance costs, higher interest rates and increasingly scarce and expensive labour.

“These factors are taking the shine off of the record milk price that is expected to be delivered this season,” she said.