'Lightning rod intervention' needed as rising fuel costs hit the rural sector

A rural industry leader says a “lightening rod intervention” is needed from the Government over rising fuel costs.

Petrol prices have reached $3 a litre in some parts of the country as the Omicron outbreak, import costs and supply problems contribute to higher prices.

Rural Contractors New Zealand chief executive Andrew Olsen said diesel prices were hovering about $2.50 a litre.

”Our expectation is that the increased prices are able to be passed on to the primary sector and so that has implications for everyone, including the supply chain,’’ he said.

It was harvest season and fuel hikes were hitting farmers at seasonal peaks, he said.

“It’s not simply a matter of passing costs on to farmers but having to suck most of it up. Labour shortages, fuel increases, ever-changing immigration policies, it’s crystal ball stuff for already overworked contractors.’’

He expected disruption and price increases to continue.

Part of the problem is that New Zealand was a small country in the South Pacific, and it cannot influence shipping logistics and supply chain.

“We can only self-rely to a certain and limited extent. It’s time for central government and business to join hands on a way out of the cost of living spiral, supply chain disruption and the inflationary spiral. The settings and monetary policy we have now aren’t working, and primary industry is paying for it.

“It’s time for a lightning rod intervention and for better backing of the countries major gross domestic product contributors,’' he said.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said the rise in fuel costs was significant and when coupled with increases in prices for fertiliser and rates, farmers were starting to feel the pinch.

“We're being paid slightly more for our products, but it’s not making up for the increase in costs in a lot of places. The price of everything is going up but fuel is a huge cost for farmers.’’

As well as working on the farm, rural families also commuted for work and school, sports practices and competitions and the fuel prices would also have an impact on that travel, he said.