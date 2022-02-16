Dairy prices jump 4.2% at auction to hit their highest level in almost 9 years

Dairy prices hit their highest level in almost nine years at the overnight global auction.

Dairy prices jumped 4.2 per cent overnight to hit their highest level in almost nine years, stoking speculation that milk prices to farmers could hit new records.

The Global Dairy Trade price index reached 1516, just shy of the all-time record of 1573 set in April 2013. Prices rose more than 4 per cent for the third consecutive fortnightly auction.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, gained 4.2 per cent to US$4503 (NZ$6649) a tonne, the highest level since 2013. Whole milk powder has gained 16.5 per cent over the last three auctions and is sitting 25 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

Dairy prices have been rising as tight milk supply in New Zealand and overseas underpins demand. Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, has lifted its forecast milk payment to farmers to record levels for this season and economists speculate that milk payments could move higher still.

READ MORE:

* Dairy prices hit 8-year high at auction; milk payments to farmers could lift

* Global dairy prices hit 8-year high as supply tightens; milk payments to farmers tipped to increase

* Dairy prices hit 7-year high on Global Dairy Trade auction as tight milk supply underpins demand



NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison said the latest auction result was “incredible”.

“There is little doubt that this result will keep the global market in a frenzy, and will see futures and milk price forecasts pushed higher, yet again,” he said.

Fonterra estimates its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season will contribute $13.8 billion to the economy. Strong global demand for New Zealand primary products has helped the economy remain resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic and is helping offset losses from the tourism industry which has been hurt by border closures.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

At the latest auction, the average skim milk powder price jumped 6 per cent to US$4,295/t, butter rose 5.1 per cent to a record US$6,686/t, cheddar gained 3.5 per cent to hit US$5,881/t, lactose rose 3.4 per cent to US$1,609/t, while anhydrous milkfat advanced 1.2 per cent to US$6,889/t.

Davison said North Asian bidders dominated whole milk powder purchases at the latest auction, but were forced to settle for less volume than at the previous event, as African buyers took a very significant volume.

South East Asian buyers also secured good volumes of whole milk powder, buying proportionally more volume than at the previous event, and significantly more than at the equivalent event a year ago, he said.