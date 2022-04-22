McDonald's $489 million New Zealand food bill

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Global takeaway chains are providing an important stream of income to local farmers, particularly those growing potatoes.

David Howse, managing director for McDonald’s New Zealand said the company spent $498 million in 2021 procuring goods from Kiwi farmers, growers and bakers.

It also exported $325m of local produce. This was an increase of $118.6m from 2020, Howse said.

A breakdown by McDonald’s showed that the $498m bought over 98 million units of buns, muffins, rolls and bagels. It also bought 6.8 million litres of milk from local dairy farmers, 10.6 million free-range eggs, and 1.6 million kilograms of cheese and other dairy products. Another 11.6 million kilograms of locally produced cheese was exported.

New Zealand was one of 10 countries that supplied beef for McDonald's, with 60.7 million kilograms exported to other McDonald’s markets. This was an increase of 35.4 million kilograms from 2020. About 6.5 million kilograms was used locally for McDonald's patties, Howse said.

Chris Claridge, chief executive of Potatoes NZ, said the food service industry in New Zealand was worth about $422 million to potato growers per year.

Every year about 155,000 tonnes of frozen fries were produced from domestically grown potatoes, with another 20,000 tonnes of frozen fries imported. About 77, 000 tonnes were exported and, of the remainder, 70% was sold through food services. This included both restaurants and takeaways, he said.

There had recently been mountains of fries available worldwide as Covid-19 affected the ability of consumers to buy takeaways or visit restaurants for prolonged periods of time, Claridge said.

If the takeaway market disappeared it would have a big impact on local growers as almost half of locally grown potatoes was sold into that market, Claridge said.

Susan Kilsby, agricultural economist from ANZ, said the amount of money takeaways contributed to the total New Zealand agriculture economy was not significant.

New Zealand exported over $46 billion worth of agriculture goods per year. But for specific sectors within the primary industries, such as potato growers, the contribution of takeaways was massive.

Growers who managed to get a contract with a takeaway chain could see it as an achievement and had to follow specific standards to do so, Kilsby said.

Howse said McDonald’s procured almost 90% of its local offering from Kiwi businesses.

Overseas McDonald’s markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa purchased about $323m of produce from New Zealand in 2021. This was an increase of $100.5m from 2020.

Along with grass-raised beef and cheese, exported produce also included 93,000 kilograms of potatoes from Canterbury, 89,000 kilograms of chicken from the Waikato, and 523,000 kilograms of fish from Motueka-based Talley’s, Howse said.