Kiwi farmer Katie Milne wants to lead world farmer group

West Coast dairy farmer Katie Milne might be the next president of the World Farmers’ Organisation.

The former president of Federated Farmers was recently tapped on the shoulder by other farmers in the organisation to stand for the role. They believed her set of skills was right for the position, she said.

Milne has represented Oceania on the organisation’s board for just over four years.

“I have been thinking about succession for a while and having this amount of experience behind me, I thought why not,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Farmers encouraged to open homes to drought-hit Australians

* Katie Milne makes it under her own steam

* Lifeline Aotearoa wants to set up farmer helpline



The group would hold its next election at its general assembly in Budapest in June.

It was growing in strength as bodies like the Food Security Council and the UN were calling on it more and more, Milne said.

“When there are discussions [by policymakers] about whether the world should grow plant-based proteins, where livestock fits into food systems, or what the world can do about climate change, farmers should be included, as they can talk about the practicalities of some ideas. We try to avoid pitfalls that might be detrimental for food security and farmer livelihoods,” Milne said.

Milne said many current global issues affected farmers and would, as a consequence, affect food security.

TVNZ Becks Smith wants to help other farmers adopt sustainability principles with her business, The Whole Story.

Of particular concern was the global discussion on whether livestock farming still had a role to play in food production, and if consumers should get all their nutrients only from plant-based food, she said.

“Crops can't be shifted and moved out of the way of a war, fire or a flood like livestock can. We need a diversity of food systems to help see us through what is a less stable time than we have had for a number of years. There is growing populations with 1.5 billion to 2 billion more people on the planet by 2050 who will all want to be fed,” Milne said.

The group was concerned by the war in Ukraine, and the rising cost of farm inputs like fertiliser and diesel that made farming more expensive and would eventually impact food security, she said.

“Food scarcity will be a reality for more nations in future, and it is important that strong and diverse farm systems are in place,” Milne said.

Climate change was at the forefront of farmers’ minds, as they were often the ones first affected by adverse weather like flood or droughts, she said. The organisation wanted to find remedies for this growing challenge. The group was especially concerned about water infrastructure and the critical role it would play in future as climate change and water scarcity became a reality. They were also concerned that investment into such infrastructure would be done in the right place, she said.

Small family farms were very important to the group, and it was important that such grassroots farmers were at the table and being heard when agriculture was the topic of discussion, Milne said.

If Milne did become president she would be the second female president of the group. Veterinarian Dr Evelyn Nguleka served as the first female president, but died during her term.

The presidency would be for two two-year terms. Milne was president of Federated Farmers from 2017 to 2020