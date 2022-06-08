Fonterra announces $50m buyback of 'undervalued' farmer shares

Fonterra announces $50m share buyback

Co-op says shares are ‘undervalued’

Buyback applies to farmer-only market

Fonterra is setting aside $50 million to buy back shares traded by its farmer suppliers, saying they are undervalued.

The dairy co-operative said it planned to acquire as many as 5% of the shares as part of the buyback, which would be undertaken at market prices over the next year.

The shares jumped 4.8% to $2.62 in late morning trading on the NZX. They have declined 10% this year. Units in the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, which gives outside investors access to the co-operative’s dividends, rose 7% to $3.21.

“The co-op considers the prevailing price particularly since late April has undervalued Fonterra shares, which is a key reason for announcing this buy-back,” said Fonterra chairperson Peter McBride.

Fonterra had considered the prevailing prices in the shareholders market, alongside its strategy and overall business performance when making the decision, McBride said.

“When assessing the value of Fonterra shares, the board considers a range of factors, including the strong industry fundamentals and the co-op’s long-term strategy and performance targets,” he said.

“We also consider the merits of a buyback alongside other investment opportunities we have in the pipeline. These have a range of risk and return profiles, but overall we believe there is room in our portfolio of investments for buying back shares at a price that we consider to be undervalued.”

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

The buyback programme will start on June 30. Any shares bought would be cancelled, which reduces the number of shares on issue and means future earnings would be distributed amongst a lower number of shares, making them more valuable.

As a co-operative, Fonterra requires its farmers to hold shares in proportion to the volumes of milk produced by a supplier each season. The shares can be traded between farmers on the Fonterra Shareholders’ Market.

McBride told farmers late last month that he was aware of concerns about the low share price, noting it was impacting farm balance sheets. He flagged at the time that the board was considering options to support liquidity in the market.

Fonterra’s farmer shareholders voted in support of changes to its capital structure in December last year, and the co-operative is waiting on final government approval to allow the changes to go ahead, expected this year.

The changes would see it adopt a more flexible shareholding structure, allowing farmers to hold less shares and widening the pool to include sharemilkers, contract milkers and farm lessors as associated shareholders.

In his letter to farmer shareholders last month, McBride said the share price may have been impacted by the fact that share compliance obligations had been on hold for the last year, although he noted shares could still be traded within current minimum and maximum shareholding requirements.