Fonterra to stop making milk powder at Brightwater, impacting 30 jobs

Fonterra to stop making milk powder at Brightwater

Thirty employees impacted

Changes slated for April 2023

Fonterra plans to stop making milk powder at its Brightwater plant near Nelson, impacting 30 jobs.

The company will shift milk processing from the small ageing plant at Brightwater to its bigger Darfield site near Christchurch in April next year, said Fonterra chief operating officer Fraser Whineray.

Milk collection and associated activities will continue at Brightwater as Fonterra moves its milk transfer activities there from Tuamarina, he said.

Fonterra is re-shaping its business as a period of rapid expansion in the country’s dairy herd comes to an end, and the company is preparing its factories for a future of flat or declining milk supply, where it will be looking to extract more value from each drop of milk.

READ MORE:

* ASB bets Fonterra will pay farmers a record milk price this season

* Fonterra could pay farmers a record milk price this season, Westpac says

* Independent dairy companies offer farmers an attractive option



“We know milk supply is declining over time, flat at best, so we need to make sure we’re getting the most out of every drop of milk and optimising our plants to match both consumer demand and available milk supply,” Whineray said.

As part of its long-term strategy to extract more value, Fonterra plans to direct more milk into its foodservice and consumer business, less into ingredients, and in some cases, to divert product away from Global Dairy Trade auctions.

“This, along with forecast capital and maintenance costs, means we’ve made the tough decision to close our milk powder plant at Brightwater,” Whineray said.

“We’re continually working to ensure our assets across the country are as efficient as they can be, changing product mixes, and moving more milk into value-add products.”

Whineray said 30 employees would be impacted by the closure of the milk powder plant.

“It’s no doubt tough news for some of the Brightwater team and we’ll be working with them in the coming months on their future options, including re-deployment opportunities within the co-op,” he said.

Whineray said he was confident the staff would be able to secure new roles, noting their quality and skills.