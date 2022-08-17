Global dairy prices fall for fifth straight auction

Dairy prices fell for a fifth consecutive global auction, as buyers remain cautious about paying too much as consumers tighten their wallets.

The Global Dairy Trade price index dropped 2.9% to 1129 at the latest fortnightly auction overnight, the lowest level since January 2021. It follows a 5% decline at the previous fortnightly auction.

Dairy prices have slid from record levels in March this year, as disruption from Covid-19 lockdowns in China, an economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the Russia-Ukraine conflict weigh on demand and buyers baulk at higher prices in an environment of high inflation and constrained consumer spending.

NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison described the latest auction as “snappy”, taking less than two hours and only 11 rounds to finalise bidding, which was quicker than normal.

“It would seem the market is still keen to secure the product, just not willing to chase prices more than required,’ he said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

The whole milk powder price index fell 3.5%, with the average price dropping to US$3417 (NZ$5280) a tonne, the lowest level since January 2021. That follows a 6.1% decline at the previous auction.

“This price decline isn’t at the same rate as the previous handful of auctions, with decent demand arriving at the beginning of the auction, and sticking around for three rounds, which hasn’t happened recently; almost a glimmer of demand returning for whole milk powder,” Davison said.

The anhydrous milk fat index posted the biggest decline, slumping 9.8%. Other indices gained with cheddar up 4.2%, butter up 0.2% and skim milk powder up 0.1%.

North Asian buyers purchased the most at the latest auction, but only marginally more than South East Asian buyers while buyers from the Middle East purchased larger than normal volumes, Davison said.

Global dairy prices set the price Fonterra and other processors pay farmers for their milk.

In June, the co-operative lifted its forecast farmgate milk price for the current season to between $8.75 and $10.25 per kilogram of milk solids. The $9.50 per kgMS mid-point, which farmers are paid off, would set a new record.