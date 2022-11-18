Fonterra sells Chile business to Peru's Gloria Foods for $1b

Fonterra has agreed to sell its Soprole dairy business in Chile for $1 billion, as it shifts its focus to New Zealand milk.

Fonterra has agreed to sell its Soprole dairy business in Chile to Peruvian firm Gloria Foods for 591.07 billion Chilean pesos (NZ$1.055 billion).

The dairy co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from New Zealand milk after a global expansion failed to deliver the promised profits and left it with too much debt. It formally began the Chile divestment process in April, following the launch of its new strategy to 2030.

“A key pillar of our strategy is to focus on New Zealand milk,” said Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. “Soprole is a very good business but does not rely on New Zealand milk or expertise.”

Fonterra has agreed to sell Soprole to Gloria Foods, a consumer dairy market leader in Peru, with operations in Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. Fonterra and Gloria Foods have a long-standing commercial relationship in South America.

Last year, Fonterra published its strategy to 2030, which included plans to return about $1b to shareholders and unitholders by the end of its 2024 year. However the final amount of the capital return became less certain after Fonterra decided in September to retain its Australian business.

The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk.

Following the announcement of the sale of the Chile business on Friday, Fonterra said it remains committed to targeting a significant capital return to its shareholders and unitholders.

“The Fonterra board intends to make a final decision on the amount and timing of any capital return once the sale agreement is unconditional, cash proceeds are received in New Zealand and having regard to other relevant factors including Fonterra’s debt and earnings outlook at such time,” the company said in a statement.

Fonterra expects to provide an update on the overall impact of its divestment programme when it reports its full-year result.

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund, which gives investors access to the dairy company’s dividends, advanced 1% to $3.07 in mid-morning trading on the NZX.

The Chile sale will see Fonterra sell shares in a holding company. The final proceeds from the sale will be subject to final adjustments including capital gains tax, working capital and net debt adjustments, foreign exchange hedging costs, and other transaction related costs.

The sale proceeds will include dividends from Soprole and the repayment of intercompany debt owing to Fonterra, the company said.