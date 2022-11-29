Wool keratin used to colour Karen Murrell lipstick in world first

Keratin powder made from wool opens new avenues for strong wool use.

Buyers who snap up a new lipstick from Karen Murrell could find their lips are tinted with a hint of strong wool.

Lipstick designer Murrell is set to launch a new lipstick using keratin pigment made from strong wool.

Murrell is collaborating with Wool Source, part of Wool Research of New Zealand, which leads a programme that discovered how wool fibre could be deconstructed into pigments and particles that retained wool’s performance benefits.

This collaboration with Murrell was the first time a Wool Source product was used in a product that was commercially available, and also a world-first in beauty products.

Wool Source chief executive Tom Hooper said the method used to deconstruct wool into a keratin powder ingredient was secret.

Wool was a complex material and was hard to deconstruct in a way that kept its core properties, he said.

Keeping that process secret was part of ensuring the value was captured for the benefit of the New Zealand wool industry, he said.

Last year, wool prices nose-dived with strong wool selling for as little as $2 per kilogram.

The more uses for strong wool could be found, the better Wool Source could mitigate changing market and consumer trends and help achieve more stable, positive farm gate prices, Hooper said.

Murrell said her range of lipsticks did not contain any water and the insoluble form of the powder was a great ingredient.

Using products in a circular economy model, where unused products found a new purpose, was important, Murrell said.

supplied/Supplied The new lipstick dubbed ‘Kera Kisses’ will be launched at Fieldays.

“I was born in Te Awamutu, so I am very rural-based at heart, which is what drew me to this project initially. When you grow up in a rural community, a circular economy or zero waste is part of your essence, especially if your grandparents evolved out of the depression,” she said.

Murrell said when she chose a lipstick she asked: “How does the lipstick feel when you apply it, do you like this fragrance, and how long does the lipstick stay on your lips”?

The new lipstick performed well on all aspects, she said.

The ultra-fine keratin powder was undetectable in the application of the lipstick and was soft, non-gritty, and applied like a very smooth, balm-like lipstick with a deep red colour, Murrell said.

supplied/Supplied Karen Murrell said using wool felt right.

The wool used for the pigment was from Westmere Farm in Ashburton and the product could be traced back to its origin, she said.

The design on the product box was a shot of the actual farm that the sheep were from, Murrell said.

Murrell said the wool keratin powder absorbed and neutralised pollutants and prevented them from damaging skin,

The absorbent nature of the keratin powder in the pigment and its light sponge-like character locked the moisture in close to the skin, keeping lips hydrated, Murrel said.