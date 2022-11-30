Fonterra and Nestle to develop New Zealand's first net zero dairy farm

Fonterra is partnering with its ingredients customer Nestle to develop the country’s first net zero dairy farm. (File photo)

Fonterra, the country’s largest milk processor, is partnering with its global ingredients customer Nestle to develop New Zealand’s first commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm in Taranaki.

The project will be based at a 290-hectare farm surrounding Fonterra’s Whareroa site and run with Dairy Trust Taranaki with the aim of cutting emissions 30% by mid-2027, and reaching net zero carbon emissions in 10 years.

The move comes after Fonterra told farmers earlier this month that it is looking to set a target for Scope 3 carbon emissions, which would include farm emissions, warning that it risks losing customers and facing trade barriers in its overseas markets if it doesn’t meet sustainability expectations.

Announcing the partnership at Fieldays in Mystery Creek in Hamilton on Wednesday, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the collaboration with Nestle would help accelerate progress towards their greenhouse gas emission goals, with both companies aiming for net zero emissions by 2050.

“We know we will make bigger gains, for both the co-op and country, by partnering with others,” Hurrell said. “Working with partners such as Nestle is our best opportunity to create innovative solutions to local and global industry challenges.”

Lessons learned from the demonstration farm would be shared through open days with farmers, who could then adopt the techniques and technologies most appropriate for their own farms, Hurrell said.

The practices had to be economically viable, practical for farmers to adopt, and good for the cows and milk, he said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Fonterra has launched its first electric tanker in Waikato.

Hurrell said that as well as Fonterra achieving its own goals, it was important to help its customers achieve theirs.

Nestle New Zealand chief executive Jennifer Chappell said the Taranaki farm would build on Nestle’s work around the world to help transform the dairy industry.

“Dairy is our single biggest ingredient and our vision is that the future for dairy can be net zero,” Chappell said. “To reduce our Scope 3 emissions, it’s critical we work with dairy farmers and their communities.”

Nestle, the world’s largest food and beverage company, has more than 100 pilot projects with partners around the world, with 20 farms already striving towards the ambition of net zero emissions, she said.

The partnership between Fonterra and Nestle includes a greenhouse gas farmer support pilot programme which will see enroled Fonterra supplying farms get additional support to implement changes aimed at lowering their on-farm emissions.

Solutions could include improved management of feed and pasture and enhanced milk production efficiency.

The pilot would start with about 50 farms and be scaled up over the next three years.