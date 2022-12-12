'Recycling on steroids' scheme for agriculture in the wings

The days of burning or burying plastic packaging on farms are numbered as the agricultural sector gears up for a recycling scheme which will make it mandatory for manufacturers to take responsibility for their products.

An industry-wide product stewardship scheme for farm plastics is expected to be up and running from mid-2024. That will make it mandatory for manufacturers who sell agricultural products with plastic packaging to pay a levy to an official scheme to collect and recycle the waste.

It’s music to the ears of Tony Wilson, chief executive of Agrecovery, a not-for-profit charitable trust which has run a voluntary farm plastic recycling scheme in partnership with manufacturers since 2006.

“It gets rid of the free riders, the people who externalise their costs by just sending their product out there without paying for the plastic to come back again,” Wilson says. “Hopefully the free riders will just come on board and start paying.”

Manufacturers who don’t join the product stewardship scheme face a $100,000 fine from the Ministry for the Environment.

Agrecovery is currently constrained because not all manufacturers fund the voluntary scheme, and the Trust would go bankrupt if it collected everything, Wilson says.

Supplied Agrecovery chief executive Tony Wilson says “recycling on steroids” is on its way for the farming sector.

He calls the new regulated scheme “recycling on steroids”.

“There’s no shortcuts, we can’t say no, we have to recycle,” he says. “If a farmer or grower comes to us with some plastic, we have to figure out how to make it work, whereas a recycling business can pick and choose what they recycle.”

It will mean less time spent chasing manufacturers to join up, and more time encouraging them to change the packaging that is being brought into the market so that it’s more recyclable, he says.

While some manufacturers are testing options other than plastic, such as flax, hemp or paper bags, Wilson says that’s not the solution.

Those bags can’t be recycled with other plastics, will cost to send to landfill, and can contaminate the environment if buried, he says.

“I don’t want to say it’s ‘greenwashing’, but it is about people making statements out there that their product is recyclable, or they’re making a change, that actually makes it harder for us,” he says.

“There is a place for plastic – plastic is not bad,” he says. “The key is to get it back again and then we can do something with it. There’s no wastage and it gets used again.”

Supplied Empty containers being loaded on to the Agrecovery shredder (File photo)

Agrecovery prefers a circular solution with plastic packaging returned in good condition, recycled, and used again.

Hard plastics such as those used in agrichemical containers are shredded, cleaned and broken down into a resin and made into materials like underground cable covers, car parts and safety mats in factories.

Soft plastics such as those used in fertiliser or seed bags are mostly exported due to a lack of recycling capacity in New Zealand, to accredited facilities in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Vietnam where they are recycled and returned to the circular economy.

Not all products can be recycled, such as vet medicines which require incineration.

Export markets want to know that New Zealand farmers have good environmental practices, which can earn their products a premium price.

Wilson says it’s important that the recycling service is free and convenient for farmers.

But he says farmers are keen, recalling a recent trial for recycling small bags with vineyards in Hawke’s Bay which caused a traffic jam at the site they were collecting at.

“They were so thrilled to have an avenue where they could take this plastic to – what a great day to go to work when you’ve got these type of people.”