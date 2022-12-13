Fonterra, Nestle agree to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

Fonterra is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from New Zealand milk.

Fonterra and Nestle have agreed to sell their Dairy Partners Americas joint venture in Brazil to French dairy company Lactalis for R$700 million (NZ$210m).

New Zealand’s biggest dairy company is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from New Zealand milk after a global expansion failed to deliver the promised profits and left it with too much debt.

DPA Brazil has been held for sale in Fonterra’s financial statements since January 2020, although the process was delayed due to market conditions related to Covid-19. The sale is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the sale is aligned with the co-operative’s strategy of prioritising its New Zealand milk pool.

READ MORE:

* Fonterra sells China farms for $555 million to pay down debt

* Fonterra's financial turmoil: A history of costly mistakes comes back to haunt dairy giant

* More Fonterra assets under review as $800m debt reduction deadline looms



“DPA Brazil has reached maturity as an investment for us, and the sale allows us to prioritise our resources to the businesses that are core to our strategy,” Hurrell said.

Fonterra and Nestle created DPA in 2003 to manufacture and commercialise dairy products throughout Latin America. In 2014, the joint venture refocused its activities on Brazil and chilled dairy.

Fonterra holds a 51% stake and Nestle 49%.

DPA operates two plants and employs 1300 people, with brands including Nestle, Chamyto, Ninho, Chandelle, Chambinho, Neston and Molico.

The sale is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals from competition authorities.

STUFF The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk.

The announcement comes after Fonterra last month agreed to sell its Soprole dairy business in Chile to Peruvian firm Gloria Foods for 591.07 billion Chilean pesos (NZ$1.055b).

As part of its strategy to 2030, Fonterra has flagged plans to return about $1b to shareholders and unitholders by the end of its 2024 year.

The final amount of the capital return became less certain after Fonterra decided in September to retain its Australian business, although the company has said it remains committed to targeting a “significant” capital return.

Fonterra also expects to sell its Hangu China Farm this financial year, after the sale was delayed.

It had initially agreed to sell the farm to the minority 15% shareholder, but that fell through and it bought the minority stake in January and is actively marketing the farm for sale.

Fonterra said it will provide an update on the impact of its divestment programme as part of its financial reporting for the 2023 financial year.

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund, which gives investors access to the dairy company’s dividends, were unchanged at $3.24 in early morning trading on the NZX on Tuesday. The units are up 4.5% this month but have lost 42% of their value over the last five years.