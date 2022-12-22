Wool price so low farmer says he's losing $5 per sheep

Miles Anderson talks about the wool insulation he is putting in his new house. (First published July 2020)

A Southland farmer says the current wool price is so low that he is losing about $5 per sheep after shearing.

Ben Dooley said it cost him about $7.30 to have a single sheep shorn, the wool packed and transported to sellers.

Dooley runs a 1900 Romney ewe operation. Animals are bred for meat and not wool.

He paid another $2.80 per ewe to shave their bellies in May every year, and shaved them again without the help of shearers later in the year. He also paid to have sheep dipped for lice.

He would receive about $6.30 per head from wool income, depending on the time of year sheep were shorn. After all these costs he lost $4.70 per ewe.

The increased cost of living forced shearers to push up prices by more than $1 per sheep this year, he said.

Dooley said shearers had no choice but to set higher prices as all their operating costs had increased.

Two years ago he paid about $4 per sheep, this price increased to about $6.50 this year.

“We have been making a loss on wool on-and off for the last 25 years,” he said.

The price of strong wool, from meat sheep breeds fluctuated significantly throughout a year.

A PGG Wrightson strong wool indicator showed in 2019 to 2020 the price for strong wool varied between $3.50 and just under $2 per kilogram, in 2020 to 2021 it started under $2 and climbed to just under $3 per kilogram.

In July this year the price was about $2.50 per kilogram.

Dooley said sheep carried about 4kg of wool before shearing, depending on the time of year.

It did not make economic sense to farm with meat sheep breeds that had less wool, because the Southland winters could be severe.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Farmer Ben Dooley says he is making a loss from wool sales.

Breeds like Romney were also hardy and ewes took good care of their lambs.

Sheep were shorn because the weight of carrying wool affected them in the long run, he said.

Dirty wool attracted flies that caused fly strike, and had to be removed, he said.

Dooley said there was very little that he could do to offset wool losses and simply wrote it down as another cost to farm. But the lamb price was good and that was a positive thing to celebrate, he said.

Strong wool, from meat sheep, was mostly used for products like carpets or insulation.

New technologies that promised to change the wool market kept appearing, but were never capable of using up the large volumes of wool on the market, Dooley said.

Synthetic materials were mostly cheaper, he said.

Earlier this year Wool Source announced it had found a new market for strong wool when it discovered wool fibre could be deconstructed into pigments and particles that retained wool’s performance benefits.

The method used to deconstruct wool into a keratin powder ingredient was recently used in Karen Murrel lipstick.

Wool Source chief Tom Hooper said it was in the early stages of testing the commercial opportunities for strong wool products.

Wool Source’s ultimate goal was finding volume opportunities for New Zealand strong wool, he said.