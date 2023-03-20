Many farmers and growers did not have adequate insurance cover for flood fencing damage

Many farmers see the risk of widespread fencing damage as low so have not taken out insurance, says rural insurer FMG.

Many farmers and growers did not have adequate insurance cover for the flood damage to their fences, says a rural insurer.

A spokesperson from rural insurer FMG said the company’s experience was that farmers and lifestyle block owners generally saw the risk of significant damage to their farm fences as low.

As a result many farmers did not take fencing cover, the spokesperson said.

In the case that a farmer did take cover, insurance for events like floods or storms covered fence damage on a farm up to $20,000.

Patoka sheep and beef farmer Rob Poulton said fencing could cost up to $30,000 per kilometre to replace. On his farm about six kilometres of fencing was destroyed by slips.

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in mid-February – which was especially severe in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay – was not limited to livestock farms, but vineyards and orchard infrastructure also took massive hits.

Grape vines were kept upright in vineyards by post-and-wire trellis systems. Esk Valley winery Linden Estate, which suffered major silt damage during flooding, had two of its trellising systems completely flattened, business manager Allan Den Boer said.

Jason Anderson/Supplied Rural insurers say there have been reports of stock and crop losses after flooding in rural south Auckland and Waikato farms.

Debris from flooding had got caught in netting used to protect ripening grapes from birds, and pushed the fence posts completely over, Den Boer said.

Den Boer did not know how much of damage to trellises was covered by insurance.

Port Waikato farmer Jonelle Hewitt said her property was not covered by insurance for fencing.

Trees that fell over on the farm took out fences in several areas, she said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Fences outside an East Coast vineyard completely destroyed by flood waters.

According to farmers spoken to in Hawke’s Bay, some areas were still too wet to to start repair work, but on Hewitt’s farm things had dried out and they could start repairs.

But it could take another month to get everything fixed, she said.

Federated Farmers said earlier this week tens of thousands of kilometres of fences were wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle in mid-February, with estimates of the total repair cost running into many hundreds of millions.

To get farmers back on their feet, and keep stock and people safe, Stuff, Federated Farmers and Farmlands launched a drive to get the public to give a hand with fencing.

The Post Your Support donations drive was launched at the Central Districts Field Days in Manawatū on Friday, with the call going out to all New Zealanders to make a donation which will go towards buying material to help restore the critical farm infrastructure.