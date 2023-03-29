Manawatū to co-host national food and fibre summit

ManawatÅ«'s hosting of CD Field Days has helped it secure another agribusiness event for its calendar.

Manawatū has claimed a half-share in hosting a leading agrifood conference that will see the annual E Tipu Boma Agri Summit​ alternate between Christchurch and Palmerston North.

Boma was a business set up to provide professional development for leaders responding to changing global conditions, with the Agri Summit its signature event in supporting New Zealand’s food and fibre industries.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said the district’s highly-productive, grassroots primary sector, supported by the city’s science, education and technical institutions, made it an ideal base for the summit.

Mayor Grant Smith said it would be a great fit with the district’s already-strong calendar of agriculture events including CD Field Days, the NZ Food Awards and the NZ Rural Games.

Boma founder and chief executive Kaila Colbin said the group’s whole purpose was to support Aotearoa’s food and fibre industries to be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable now and in the future.

The partnership with Manawatū, Palmerston North and the Central Economic Development Agency reinforced that the summit was an event for the whole country, she said.

Since 2019 the summit has grown to attract hundreds of participants over five days, attending in person and virtually.

The summit will be held in Christchurch in 2023, with its first visit to Manawatū in 2024.