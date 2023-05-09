Hawke's Bay horticulture industry needs hundreds of millions in govt support to 'grow back better' from cyclone, report says

The horticulture industry in Hawke’s Bay needs $650 million to $960m of government funding to help it recover and “grow back better” after Cyclone Gabrielle, according to a new report.

The cyclone impacted about 35% of the region’s horticultural crop, and without assistance the cash-strapped sector is not expected to fully rebuild, according to a Boston Consulting Group report presented to the industry on Tuesday.

“The sector has been rocked by this crisis,” Boston Consulting Group NZ managing partner Phillip Benedetti said in the report. “After two challenging growing seasons in 2022–2023 with unseasonably high rainfalls, it is in a highly fragile state.”

Many growers had low capital reserves and lacked the ability to fund the clean-up and replanting, and losses such as crop yields and growing infrastructure like posts and wires were not covered by traditional insurance, he said.

The negative economic impact of the cyclone on the Hawke’s Bay horticulture industry this year is estimated at more than $1.4 billion, he said.

In the short-term, removing silt, slash and other debris from farms, vineyards and orchards and to evacuate contaminated crops is expected to cost about $370m. Replanting and reinstatement of crops is expected to cost a further $550m and the industry is expected to incur $500m of direct economic losses.

Without assistance, the sector is estimated to lose $3.5b over 2024 to 2030, as investment is reduced and land is not regenerated or is put to lower value uses such as cropping or sheep farming which have lower capital outlay, he said.

Emily Wheatley Flooding in Hawke's Bay as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Benedetti said the Hawke's Bay horticulture sector contributes about $1.2b a year to the economy and directly employs about 6700 people in permanent roles, making up about 8% of the region’s workforce plus several thousand more in related sectors.

He estimated the Hawke’s Bay region could suffer about $3.8b in direct and indirect losses in the period to 2030 as less money was spent locally.

The report suggests a staged recovery plan to “grow back better”, creating a higher value, more resilient and innovative sector by 2030.

The staged plan suggests an initial focus in 2023 and 2024 on maximising yields from existing crops, assisting affected land and business owners with labour and financial support, and supporting workers.

Over 2025 to 2026 it suggests replanting more crops with higher productivity systems, creating an extra 500 jobs.

Following this plan, Benedetti estimates the Hawke’s Bay horticulture industry would grow 20% above its pre-cyclone forecasts by 2030, taking its annual value to the economy to $2.5b compared with an estimated value of $1.5b without the plan.

“It is critical to note that failure to implement these solutions would jeopardise the cumulative value of $2.4b - $3.6b that these measures may generate by 2030,” he said.

Benedetti noted the Government had already committed $51m in recovery funding across the agriculture and horticulture sectors, intended for critical response activities such as water infrastructure repairs and removing silt from trees and vines.

“Despite these funding commitments and indications, a large proportion of growers do not have sufficient capital reserves or insurance settlements to meet the costs of recovery and be forced to exit the industry, having additional impacts on lost jobs for their employees,” he said.

“It is believed the amount of government support required to support these growers and meet the proposed ‘Grow Back Better’ solutions is c.$650m - $960m.”

A situation in which the region’s growers feel they must lobby for small pots of money over and over again in the coming years will be distracting, disruptive and ultimately ineffective, he said.

Instead, the funding and targeting of the spend between now and 2030 needed to be pre-structured and pre-planned out, he said.