Fonterra launches nutrition science unit, makes first investment in US start-up

Fonterra is launching a nutrition science venture to invest in global start-ups as it seeks to get more value from its farmers’ milk, and it has made its first investment.

The company is setting up a Nutrition Science Solutions unit which will operate as a standalone business with its own board and chief executive, who is yet to be appointed.

On Friday, Fonterra revealed the unit had invested US$10 million (NZ$16m) for a minority shareholding in San Francisco-based Pendulum, a biotech company which it said was pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products.

The partnership will see Pendulum and Fonterra establish a presence in global markets, and co-develop and commercialise microbiome products that are scientifically formulated to improve health.

“This strategic partnership will enable Fonterra and Pendulum to leverage each other’s strengths – Fonterra’s innovation, manufacturing expertise and established leadership in global markets, together with Pendulum’s deep innovation, microbiome expertise and growing leadership in the US market,” said Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell.

While there were risks entering into new businesses, categories and markets, Fonterra was unlikely to place any big bets on the new ventures, Hurrell said.

The co-operative has made similar investments in the past. Its Fonterra Ventures unit partnered with German active nutrition start-up Foodspring in 2018, which it later sold for a $64m gain when the business was taken over by US confectionery company Mars. And in 2020, Fonterra invested in German meal replacement start-up YFood Labs.

Fonterra chief innovation and brand officer Komal Mistry-Mehta said the investments had produced significant gains, and helped accelerate innovation in the company’s Active Living business.

“They're still long-standing customers today and are a really good example of how we would use this approach to turbocharge new value pools that we're looking at,” she said.

The co-operative hasn’t set aside a specific amount for nutrition science investment but would take a considered approach on a case by case basis, she said.

“The minimum returns we're looking for is around 15% to 30%,” she said.

Under Hurrell’s leadership, the co-operative has shifted its focus away from expanding its milk pools overseas to getting more value from the milk produced by its New Zealand farmer shareholders, and committed to investing in innovation to identify the next evolution of dairy products.

“We've always got to drive more value,” said Mistry-Mehta, who will be on the board of the new nutrition science unit. “If we didn't do this, we wouldn't necessarily have the access to the technology, we wouldn't be able to play in those higher value areas where the nutrition market is going.

“It's important for us to continue to evolve, and to stay at the forefront of where nutrition is moving, and the market is moving fast.”

Mistry-Mehta said microbiome was a fast-growing area, which was getting a lot of attention from academics, scientists, and the venture capital community, attracting about US$7 billion in investment over the last five years.

“That is a really important area for us to get a deeper understanding, working with those that are forefront of nutrition and on technology in this space to then be able to learn and partner together,” she said.

“The sweet spot is taking the years of ingenuity, research and expertise that Fonterra has on its innovation side and partnering on the new frontier side on some of these game changing disruptive technologies.”